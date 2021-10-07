Nobel Prize 2021 In Literature Awarded To Tanzanian Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has bagged the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature on October 7 "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents", announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Gurnah is known for his novels and a number of short stories that are themed around the refugee’s disruption. Although Gurnah has Swahili as his first language, he used English as a tool as he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee in English.

Nobel Prize 2021 in Literature awarded to Abdulrazak Gurnah

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

His fourth novel ‘Paradise’ (1994) is considered to be a breakthrough for his career as it is a coming of age account and a sad love story in which different worlds and belief systems collide. This creation of his is said to have evolved from a research trip to East Africa around 1990.

As of now, the Nobel committee has awarded seven nominees from the fields of Physiology or Medicine, Physics and Chemistry. David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Nobel in Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, while Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan were awarded the laurel for inventing a third type of catalysis method. Whereas scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the prize for

Image: Twitter/@NobelPrize