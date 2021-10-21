Of Breezy Mediterranean Days, Sunshine, The Art Of Caroline Brossard & Harish Salve

Senior Advocate and Queen's Counsel Harish Salve tied the knot with London-based artist Caroline Brossard on October 28 last year, which means the couple are approaching their first anniversary, and ahead of the red-letter day, Republic World has got its hands on blissful sun-filled photos of them living their best life.

The Queen's Counsel met Caroline Brossard at an art event in the UK. The two had been seeing each other for a year before tying the knot in 2020, and share a passion for theatre, classical music and the arts.

Speaking of his wife, the advocate had earlier expressed that he had been going through a tough year when Caroline became his support, and the effect their union has had on him appears nothing short of transformative. Sporting a 'Mediterranean look', Mr Salve appears noticeably healthier, for which he credits Caroline and clean eating. While Mr Salve is known to have a busy work life, practicing both Indian and British law at the highest levels, Caroline's work-ethic and devotion to her profession is every bit as intense.

A prolific artist, Caroline Brossard is said to be equally fluent with acrylics and oils as she is with pencil sketches. She almost lives in her studio from morning to late evenings, soaking herself in fine art. Her paintings, being autobiographical, reflect her smiles, her frowns her ups and downs, Mr Salve says.

Ms Brossard holds a Masters in Fine Arts from the Chelsea School of Arts, UAL, and is of French-Spanish descent. The pictures of them together are every bit as arty and bring to mind breezy riviera-side bliss.

Harish Salve's remarkable career

Born in Maharashtra in 1955, Harish Salve is a senior advocate practicing at the Supreme Court of India. In January 2020, Mr Salve was appointed as a Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales. He has also served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1, 1999, to November 3, 2002.

Harish Salve had represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in May 2017. His clients include India's top industries including the Tata Group, ITC Limited as well as Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited.

