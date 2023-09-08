Opening Edition Of Art Mumbai Promises To Be First-of-a-kind Fair, To Be Held In November

India's financial capital gears up to unveil its first art fair with Art Mumbai. Showcasing a vast and finely curated selection of modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia, Art Mumbai will take place from November 16 to 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Members’ Enclosure. With a strong line-up of galleries, and participation by foundations and prominent art institutions, Art Mumbai will blend the old world charms of its iconic location with original and innovative art in its many forms.

With the presence of landmark galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata as well as eminent international galleries from US and the Middle East, the Fair will present paintings as well as a special section for craft based art and antiquities from across the globe. While distinct styles and narratives will be on view, they will unite on a common platform of celebration of community: artists, galleries, institutions, curators, collectors, new buyers, art professionals, enthusiasts and even those who could visit the fair for an immersive and uplifting art experience.

Art Mumbai has been envisioned and promoted by Minal and Dinesh Vazirani, Nakul Dev Chawla and Conor Macklin, along with a dynamic team comprising Rhea Kuruvilla, Teesta Bhandare and Sumanth Ram. Combining their collective experience across different facets of the art ecosystem, they have come together to present the first art fair in Mumbai.

“We are at a particularly interesting juncture in history, where South Asia as a whole has entered the global conversation on art and culture, which is rapidly gaining in importance. India’s burgeoning art scene is developing and is in the process of expanding its position on the international stage,” notes Minal Vazirani, Co-Founder, Art Mumbai.

Mumbai and Art

In addition to being a celebration of South Asian art, the first edition of Art Mumbai is also a special tribute to the city of Mumbai. Historically home to the creative industries of fashion and film, Mumbai also has a deep connect with art and has emerged as the epicentre of the art market in recent times. Over the last few years, the art landscape in the city has flourished with the expansion of gallery activities and exhibitions as well as public events that offer increasing access to art in the public domain.

As the city looks forward to this premier event, Art Mumbai promises to be a welcoming platform for art industry insiders, as well as art enthusiasts, young collectors, first time buyers, architects, interior designers and cultural tastemakers.

"With Mumbai at the centre of a cultural movement, we believe that there’s never been a better time nor place to launch a fair of this kind. To underscore this timing, it’s important to note the strong growth of the Indian art market in the last fiscal year,” explains Dinesh Vazirani, Co-Founder, Art Mumbai, when sharing how India’s contemporary art market saw its strongest turnover ever in 2022, according to a report by Indian Art Investor.