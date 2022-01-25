Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Prabha Atre & 31 Others To Be Conferred From The Arts World

Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, on Tuesday, the Home Ministry announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards- one of the highest civilian awards of the nation. A total of 128 people have been honoured this year with the prestigious Awards that are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

List of Padma Awardees in Arts category

Prabha Atre, Maharashtra- Padma Vibhushan Victor Banerjee, West Bengal- Padma Bhushan Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), Punjab- Padma Bhushan Rashid Khan, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Bhushan Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana (Duo), Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri Madhuri Barthwal, Uttarakhand- Padma Shri S Ballesh Bhajantri, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Sikkim- Padma Shri Sulochana Chavan, Maharashtra- Padma Shri Lourembam Bino Devi, Manipur- Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi, Odisha- Padma Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Rajasthan- Padma Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous), Andhra Pradesh- Padma Shri Sowcar Janaki, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri H R Keshavamurthy, Karnataka- Padma Shri Shivnath Mishra, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah, Telangana- Padma Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan, Puducherry- Padma Shri R Muthukannammal, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh- Padma Shri A K C Natarajan, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, Maharashtra- Padma Shri Ram Sahay Panday, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri Sheesh Ram, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri Ramachandraiah, Telangana- Padma Shri Padmaja Reddy, Telangana- Padma Shri Ram Dayal Sharma, Rajasthan- Padma Shri Kaajee Singh, West Bengal- Padma Shri Konsam Ibomcha Singh, Manipur- Padma Shri Ajita Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri Lalita Vakil, Himachal Pradesh- Padma Shri Durga Bai Vyam, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri

Here is full list of Padma Awardees

Padma Award Ees 2022 by Republic World on Scribd