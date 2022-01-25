Last Updated:

Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Prabha Atre & 31 Others To Be Conferred From The Arts World

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards- one of the highest civilian awards of the nation.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Padma Vibhushan

Image: PTI


Ahead of the 73rd Republic Day, on Tuesday, the Home Ministry announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards- one of the highest civilian awards of the nation. A total of 128 people have been honoured this year with the prestigious Awards that are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 

List of Padma Awardees in Arts category

  1. Prabha Atre, Maharashtra- Padma Vibhushan
  2. Victor Banerjee, West Bengal- Padma Bhushan
  3. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), Punjab- Padma Bhushan
  4. Rashid Khan, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Bhushan
  5. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana (Duo), Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri
  6. Madhuri Barthwal, Uttarakhand- Padma Shri
  7. S Ballesh Bhajantri, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri
  8. Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Sikkim- Padma Shri
  9. Sulochana Chavan, Maharashtra- Padma Shri
  10. Lourembam Bino Devi, Manipur- Padma Shri
  11. Shyamamani Devi, Odisha- Padma Shri
  12. Arjun Singh Dhurve, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri
  13. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Rajasthan- Padma Shri
  14. Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous), Andhra Pradesh- Padma Shri
  15. Sowcar Janaki, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri
  16. H R Keshavamurthy, Karnataka- Padma Shri
  17. Shivnath Mishra, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri
  18. Darshanam Mogilaiah, Telangana- Padma Shri
  19. Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan, Puducherry- Padma Shri
  20. R Muthukannammal, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri
  21. Tsering Namgyal, Ladakh- Padma Shri
  22. A K C Natarajan, Tamil Nadu- Padma Shri
  23. Sonu Nigam, Maharashtra- Padma Shri
  24. Ram Sahay Panday, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri
  25. Sheesh Ram, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri
  26. Ramachandraiah, Telangana- Padma Shri
  27. Padmaja Reddy, Telangana- Padma Shri
  28. Ram Dayal Sharma, Rajasthan- Padma Shri
  29. Kaajee Singh, West Bengal- Padma Shri
  30. Konsam Ibomcha Singh, Manipur- Padma Shri
  31. Ajita Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh- Padma Shri
  32. Lalita Vakil, Himachal Pradesh- Padma Shri
  33. Durga Bai Vyam, Madhya Pradesh- Padma Shri

Here is full list of Padma Awardees

Padma Award Ees 2022 by Republic World on Scribd

READ | Padma Awards: PM Modi meets Sanjeev Bikhchandani; discusses startups & employment
READ | Padma Awards: Singer KS Chitra conferred with Padma Bhushan
READ | Padma Awards: Sushil Modi lauds BJP for recognizing poor; claims UPA rewarded lobbyists
READ | Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj lauds PM Modi, says BJP 'changed trend of Padma Awards'
READ | Padma Awards 2022 Full List: Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Satya Nadella among 128 awarded
Tags: Padma Awards 2022, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND