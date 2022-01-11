PM To Inaugurate Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam Auditorium On Youth Day; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, an auditorium with open-air theatre on Wednesday, January 12 on National Youth Day. According to media reports, the Puducherry government has constructed the auditorium at a cost of about Rs 23 crores for educational purposes. The site can accommodate more than 1000 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival on January 12 at 11 am in Puducherry, via video conferencing. The National Youth Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The event will be held virtually considering the COVID situation in the country.

Tomorrow, on the special occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti, I would be addressing the 25th National Youth Festival being held in Puducherry. The programme begins at 11 AM. https://t.co/WOyKqvRBuu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

PM Modi's official twitter handle also informed about the inauguration of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam on Wednesday.

In the same programme, will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry which will boost skill development among the youth. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, a modern auditorium with an open air theatre will also be inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/ImNdgsvbP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2022

Some stunning images of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam were released on Tuesday.

Isn't it stunning? Images of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open air theatre which PM @narendramodi will inaugurate in #Puducherry tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5Cu6Vmlbz6 — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 11, 2022

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the MSME Ministry’s Technology Centre, established at Puducherry. The Technology Centre has been set up with an investment of over Rs 122 crore. It will be equipped with the latest technology focusing on the Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. This will contribute towards empowering youths to explore skills and to train 6,400 trainees every year.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate the Central Institute of Classical Tamil on Wednesday.

25th National Youth Festival

National Youth festival is held with an aim to inspire the youth to work as a united force in the process of nation-building. It is learned that observing a day dedicated to youth is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual & cultural integration.

The Prime Minister’s Office press release stated, “It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'”.

During the event, selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat” and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement” will be unveiled by the Prime Minister.

Later, the National Youth Summit will be held wherein there will be panel discussions on four themes including environment, climate, and SDG-led growth; tech, entrepreneurship, and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character and nation-building. The day will also witness other events like an open discussion with Olympians and Paralympians followed by live performances in the evening. In the morning hours, a virtual Yoga session will be organized.

(Image: DDNEWS/TWITTER)