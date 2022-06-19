Serendipity Arts Festival Set To Return On Ground After Two-year Hiatus In December 2022

Hot on the heels of being awarded the 'Best Cultural Festival' title at the LCD Berlin Awards in April 2022, the Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) is back with its fifth edition, scheduled between December 15-23 in Panjim, Goa.

The festival, which went digital in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returns on ground with the new approach of making its offerings "much more multi- and transdisciplinary, free-flowing and collaborative", said the organisers in a statement.

It aims to expand the "concept of community" and create a series of engaging programmes for festival visitors.

"We are delighted to let everyone know that we will be back in Goa to celebrate and host the much overdue 5th edition of the festival in Panjim with our growing universe of artists, collaborators and friends," said Smriti Rajgarhia, director, of Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival about the upcoming edition.

Besides the core content, which is conceptualised by an eminent curatorial panel, the festival has various layers of programming, in the form of educational initiatives, workshops, special projects, and institutional engagements.

The projects this year, according to the organisers, will have a greater degree of "multimedia adaptability".

"Alongside, our public engagement systems and safety standards are going to set new benchmarks for events and festivals, such as ours, in a post-pandemic world," they added. Touted to be one of the largest multi-disciplinary arts initiatives in the South Asian region, the SAF spans across visual, performing and culinary arts, whilst exploring genres with film, live arts, literature and fashion.

Image: Twitter/@FestSerendipity