Tagore’s 80th Death Anniversary Observed In Low-key Manner In Bengal Amid Pandemic

Rabindranath Tagore's 80th death anniversary was celebrated in peace. People payed homage to the Nobel laureate by uploading pictures and quoting his lines.

Saptarshi Das
Prosenjit Chatterjee
Twitter - Prosenjit Chatterjee

Renowned Bengali Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee while commemorating the 80th death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore posted a photo and captioned it with one of the lines from his song 'তুমি রবে নীরবে'

Mohun Bagan
Twitter - Rokte Amar Mohun Bagan - RAMB (OFFICIAL

Bengal Football giants Mohun Bagan paid their homage to the noble prize recipient and spoke on how his work had inspired generations of artists, over the years throughout the world. 

The Antonym
Twitter- The Antonym

Online Art and Literary magazine 'The Antonym' while remembering the great poet mentioned, "Something told us this Thakur was different from the other Thakurs."

Madhumita Roy Chowdhury
Twitter- Madhumita Roy Chowdhury

This Twitterati wrote some quotes of Rabindranath Tagore on women empowerment.

PeaceObservatory CGS
Twitter- PeaceObservatory CGS

This organisation while remembering 'Kobiguru' (the guru of poets) on his birthday remembered one of his motivating lines, "In Art, a man reveals himself and not his objects."

Rupam Art
Twitter - Rupam Art

This user shared one of Rabindranath Tagore's portraits made out of Acrylic colours

T.P
Twitter - T.P.

However, this user shared a masterpiece of an art, painted in 2013 on the occasion of the Centenary Celebration of Tagore’s Nobel Prize for ‘Geetanjali’. This beautiful work is an oil painting on canvas.

