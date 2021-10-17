Veteran artist Veer Munshi among 16 J-K personalities to get Harmony India Awards

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Veteran artist Veer Munshi, Kashmiri singer Prof Kailash Mehra and Sahitya Akademi awardee Zareef Ahmad Zareef are among 16 eminent personalities of various fields in Jammu and Kashmir to get this year's Harmony India Awards at a ceremony here on Sunday, a spokesman of the Harmony India foundation said on Saturday.

This is the 7th edition of the Harmony India Awards to be held on Sunday at Teacher's Bhawan here.

Creative personalities, artists, musicians, writers, social activists, theatre and visual artists, journalists will be felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the growth and development of the nation, the spokesman said.

"This year has been a year of celebration of glorious history of our nation's people, culture and achievement. With these awards, we celebrate every year the success of J-K state and nation. Such initiatives play an important role side by side in strengthening the strong cultural bond across the state and the nation,” said singer and music composer Saurabh Zadoo.

The ‘lifetime achievement award’ for this year is being conferred upon Sahitya Akademi awardee, Kashmiri poet and writer Zareef Ahmad Zareef for his outstanding contribution in the field of Kashmiri literature and language, the spokesman said.

‘Shrestha Samman’ award is being conferred upon famous Indian artist Veer Munshi (fine arts), Kashmiri singer Prof Kailash Mehra (music), Ravi Kemmu (acting and theatre), late Shadi Lal Koul (acting), he said.

M K Bangroo (journalism), Ravinder Kaul (art and culture), Gokul Dembi (fine arts), late Pandit Mohan Nirash (Kashmiri language and literature), Dr Naseeb Singh Manhas (media production) and Ravi Dhar (painting and sculpture) are other awardees, the spokesman said.

'State Icon Award' is being conferred upon Rajesh Raina in the field of journalism.

'Community Icon Award' is being conferred upon Sandhya Dhar in the field of social work, Kanwal Peshin and Sanjay Saraf for community services, he said.

'Yuva Puraskar' award will be given to Abdul Rashid in the field of Kashmiri folk instrumental music.

A special award for this year for voluntary service during the COVID-19 pandemic will be conferred upon Dr Rohit Koul ,Vikas Razdan, Bhavna Pandita and Ravinder Pandita, the spokesman said. PTI AB AQS AQS

