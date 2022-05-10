Warhol's Famed Marilyn Monroe Portrait Sets Record For Most Expensive Artwork By US Artist

Renowned artist Andy Warhol has been credited for creating several stunning artworks of iconic actor Marilyn Monroe. One of the portraits that have come out as a touchstone in his career is the 1964 glamourous silk-screen portrait of the actor titled Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. The famed artwork was hung up in the Museum of Modern Art in New York as well as has been exhibited in museums across the world.

It is also now a cornerstone of the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The iconic portrait is now sold at a whopping price setting a record for the most expensive artwork by a US artist sold at an auction. Additionally, it has also become the most expensive 20th-century artwork sold at auction.

Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait is the most expensive work by U.S. artist ever sold

As per ANI, the 40-inch-by-40-inch painting of Marilyn Monroe depicting the iconic American actor in the sea of gold with vibrant colours has been sold at a whopping $195 million to an unknown buyer at Christie’s in New York. The bidding has made Andy's famed portrait the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned.

#AuctionUpdate Andy Warhol’s ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ breaks the #WorldAuctionRecord for the most expensive 20th century work sold at auction; price realized $195 million pic.twitter.com/kOrIIaeT7J — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) May 10, 2022

The official social media handle of Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place, shared the same by additionally informing that the painting also broke the World Auction Record. The staggering price eclipsed Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1982 painting “Untitled” of a skull-like face which was sold at $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017. Moreover, it also broke Warhol's personal record at the auction of his car crash painting which was sold for $105.4 million in 2013.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed by the auction house as the purchase was made on Monday, May 9, night When the auction of the iconic painting was announced, the price of it was estimated at $200 million. As per the outlet, the CEO of Christie’s Guillaume Cerutti said of the painting, ''This is where we wanted to be, clearly. It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP