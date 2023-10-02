Last Updated:

World Architecture Day: Brihadisvara To Virupaksha, Temples To Visit In South India

Explore the architectural wonders of South India's temples on World Architecture Day. From the captivating Meenakshi Amman Temple to the ancient temple.

Art
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli
1/8
Image: iStock

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, exhibits stunning Dravidian architecture, dating back 2,000 years, making it one of the most respected temples in the country.

Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram
2/8
Image: iStock

Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram houses one of Lord Shiva's 12 jyotirlingas, with a unique pillared highway, built in the 17th century.

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
3/8
Image: iStock

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram, another UNESCO site, features 40 Hindu and Jain temples with open-air rock reliefs, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Shiva.

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
4/8
Image: iStock

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcases nine Hindu temples and a Jain sanctuary with a beautiful blend of Dravidian and Nagara styles.

Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur
5/8
Image: iStock

Brihadisvara Temple in Thanjavur, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, built by the Chola Dynasty, stands as a magnificent dedication to Lord Shiva, dating back 1009 years.

Virupaksha Temple in Hampi
6/8
Image: iStock

Virupaksha Temple in Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a brilliant example of Vijayanagara empire's architectural prowess, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati
7/8
Image: iStock

Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, built around 300 AD, showcases captivating Dravidian architecture, with a unique market for selling human hair as a ritual.

Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai
8/8
Image: iStock

Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai is a cultural marvel, nominated for the Seven Wonders, dedicated to Parvati and Lord Shiva, built between 1623-1655 CE.

