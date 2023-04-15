World Art Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

World Art Day is celebrated every year on April 15. The day is considered a celebration of fine arts and artists in the creative field. It also coincides with the birth anniversary of renowned artist, Leonardo da Vinci.

World Art Day 2023 significance

Declared by the International Association of Art (IAA), World Art Day is celebrated by UNESCO to promote creative art awareness in the world. The day first came to be celebrated in April 2012. Since then, April 15 is celebrated as a day to reiterate freedom of expression and the importance of art.

World Art Day 2023 Theme

World Art Day is also commemorated to honour the Monalisa painter, Leonardo da Vinci. It celebrates peace, freedom of expression and brotherhood across borders. The World Art Day 2023 theme is ‘Art is Good for Health’.

World Art Day Whatsapp messages, quotes and greetings

On today's occasion, you can find special World Art Day messages greetings and wishes to share with your loved ones. Through these wishes, you can spread positivity and spread awareness for the day. If you love art or know someone who is an art lover, you can share these World Art Day Whatsapp messages and World Art Day quotes with them.

“Art is not about what you see. But, it is about what you want other people to see in what you paint. Happy World Art Day.”

"We all are gifted with some form of art. We all are gifted with some kind of creativity. We just need to explore it. Happy World Art Day.”

“Let the artist inside you come out and help you relieve your emotions and feelings using art. Have a wonderful World Art Day.”

“A picture is worth a thousand words and emotions. Let us celebrate World Art Day with lots of vibrant colours that express us.

“Art is one of the best ways to catharsis, it is the way to express your emotions and feelings through colours. Wishing you a very Happy World Art Day.”

“Let us celebrate art on World Art Day. Let us bring out our creative sides and create some art on World Art Day. Warm wishes on this special day.”