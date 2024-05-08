Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej is a festival celebrated annually on the third lunar day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 3will be celebrated on 10th May. This day holds great significance for Hindus and Jains, who believe that any meaningful activity or purchase made on Akshaya Tritiya brings lasting prosperity, success, and good fortune. Here are some auspicious items to consider buying on Akshaya Tritiya to invoke blessings and abundance.

Gold and Jewellery

Gold is believed to symbolise wealth, prosperity, and abundance, making it one of the most auspicious purchases on Akshaya Tritiya. Many people buy gold jewellery, coins, or ornaments on this day as an investment and to attract wealth and prosperity into their lives. It is believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings continuous growth and prosperity, with the gold purchased on this day considered especially auspicious.

Gold jewellery | Image: Unsplash

Precious stones and gemstones

Gemstones are believed to possess unique metaphysical properties and are often used for their healing and spiritual benefits. On Akshaya Tritiya, consider buying precious stones such as diamonds, rubies, emeralds, or sapphires, which are believed to bring good luck, protection, and prosperity to the wearer. Choose gemstones that resonate with your intentions and goals, whether it's wealth, health, love, or spiritual growth.

New clothes and accessories

Wearing new clothes and accessories on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and symbolises renewal, prosperity, and abundance. Treat yourself to a new outfit or accessories that make you feel confident and empowered, whether it's traditional Indian attire or contemporary fashion. Dressing up in new clothes on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to attract positive energy and blessings into your life.

Kitchen utensils and appliances

Investing in new kitchen utensils, appliances, or cookware on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious and symbolises abundance and prosperity in the home. Consider buying items that will enhance your cooking experience and contribute to the nourishment and well-being of your family. It is believed that purchasing kitchen items on Akshaya Tritiya brings blessings of abundance and prosperity into the home.

Kitchen appliances | Image: Unsplash

Spiritual and religious Items

On Akshaya Tritiya, consider buying spiritual and religious items such as idols, statues, prayer beads, incense, or sacred texts that hold significance for you and your family. These items can serve as reminders of your spiritual beliefs and practices and can help cultivate a sense of peace, harmony, and divine blessings in your home.