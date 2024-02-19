Advertisement

Some people believe in Astrology while some do not. However, a recent study has revealed that if you belong to certain zodiac signs, you chances vof becoming a billionaire increases multifold. UK-based lender Cashfloat has managed to find pout what percentage of billionaires belong to which zodiac signs. Based on the birth date of the current billionaires of the world, here are zodiac signs that are most likely to be at the top of the pyramid when it comes to wealth.

Zodiac signs, ranked according to the number of billionaires

Representative image of billionaire | Unsplash

Libra – 12%

Pisces – 11%

Taurus – 10%

Leo – 9%

Aries – 8%

Virgo – 8%

Gemini – 8%

Aquarius – 7.5%

Cancer – 7.5%

Sagittarius – 7.5%

Scorpio – 6%

Capricorn 5.5%

The top 5 zodiac signs most likely to be billionaires

Representative image of billionaire | Unsplash

Libra

Libras are known for their charm, diplomacy, and ability to navigate complex social situations. These traits can be invaluable in the business world, where networking and relationship-building are essential for success. Libras are also known for their sense of balance and fairness, which can help them make sound financial decisions.

Pisces

Pisceans are often described as intuitive, imaginative, and creative. These qualities can be advantageous in industries such as entertainment, art, or technology, where innovation and vision are key to achieving success. Pisceans are also known for their adaptability, which allows them to thrive in ever-changing market conditions.

Taurus

Taurans are renowned for their practicality, determination, and resilience. These traits make them well-suited for entrepreneurship and investment, where patience and perseverance are essential for long-term success. Taurans are also known for their appreciation of luxury and comfort, which can drive them to strive for financial abundance.

Leo

Leos are natural-born leaders with charisma, confidence, and ambition. These qualities often propel them to the top of their fields, whether in business, entertainment, or politics. Leos are also known for their generosity and willingness to take risks, which can lead to lucrative opportunities and financial rewards.

Aries

Arians are known for their assertiveness, courage, and competitive spirit. These traits make them natural go-getters who are not afraid to take charge and pursue their goals with determination. Arians thrive in fast-paced environments and are often drawn to industries such as finance, sports, or technology, where they can channel their energy into achieving financial success.