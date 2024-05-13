Advertisement

Right off the bat, for the unversed, Ceres is an asteroid. Sharing several similarities with the moon, both reflect motherhood and fertility in the most direct sense. In a larger context, both Ceres and the moon essentially represents one's emotions, with any movement impacting the same. As of now, Ceres is stationed in the sign of Capricorn, by proxy, also impacting all the cardinal signs, namely Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. Ceres going retrograde then, essentially represents a divinely guided wake-up call.

Ceres retrograde in fire signs



Aries tend to be hard on themselves and the Ceres retrograde will teach them the importance of acknowledging one's own achievements. Conversely, this placement will encourage Leos to actively take steps which will help them realise their long-harboured dreams.

Those born in the sign of Sagittarius, are advised to actively nourish their minds during this time.

Ceres retrograde in earth signs



This period is set to teach Capricorns how to actually strike a balance between home and work - something many in this sign have been ideating for a while. Those born in the sign of Taurus will find a renewed flair for creativity, embracing the same with myriad activities.

While Virgos find immense happiness in helping others, this period will encourage them to also ask for and wholeheartedly receive help, in meeting their goals.

Ceres retrograde in air signs



Geminis will find themselves being drawn to key relationships in their lives with a focused perspective on enhancing them. Librans will see themselves attempting to truly grasp where they are going wrong in their romantic relationships.

Aquarians on the other hand, will be left with a drive to turn their dreams into reality.

Ceres retrograde in water signs



While Cancerians will find joy in selflessly helping others, Scorpios will find themselves easily letting go off the accumulated hurt, inflicted on them by others. Finally, Pisces will experience a heightened focus on self-love.

