Vastu tips are very helpful when decorating your home. Vastu Shastra emphasises the balance of energy within living spaces to promote health, happiness, and prosperity. With some Vastu principles for your home décor, you can create a positive environment that harbours well-being and abundance. Let us look at some Vastu tips for decorating your house.

Entrance of your house

Ensure that the entrance to your home is well-lit, clutter-free, and inviting. A clean and well-maintained entrance attracts positive energy and welcomes prosperity into your home.According to an article in Astrotalk, “ It is recommended to have a beautifully decorated and well-lit entrance that faces east or north for maximum benefit.” Avoid placing obstacles or hindrances near the entrance, such as shoes, bags, or furniture, as they can block the flow of energy.

Entrance of house | Image: Unsplash

Colours

Choose colours for your walls and décor that align with Vastu principles and promote positive energy flow. Earthy tones such as beige, cream, and light yellow are considered auspicious and soothing, while vibrant hues like red, orange, and purple can energise and uplift the atmosphere. Avoid using dark and gloomy colours, as they may create a sense of heaviness and stagnation.

Furniture placement

Arrange furniture in your home according to Vastu guidelines to optimise energy flow and create a nice environment. Place heavy furniture such as beds and sofas against solid walls, leaving ample space for movement and circulation. Avoid placing furniture in the centre of rooms or blocking doorways and windows, as this can disrupt the flow of energy. As per Astrotalk, “Placing furniture along the walls helps to create a sense of security and stability.”

Furniture placement | Image: Unsplash

Natural elements

Incorporate elements of nature into your home decor to promote balance and harmony. Use indoor plants, fresh flowers, and natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo to connect with the earth's energy and create a sense of vitality and serenity. Avoid artificial plants or dried flowers, as they may create stagnant energy and attract negativity.

Mirrors

Place mirrors strategically in your home to reflect positive energy and enhance natural light. Position mirrors to reflect beautiful views, natural landscapes, or artwork, as this can amplify positive vibrations and create a sense of expansiveness. Avoid placing mirrors directly opposite the main entrance or facing the bed, as this may disrupt sleep and invite negative energy.