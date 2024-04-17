Advertisement

Lack of concentration during study time is a common issue many students face. Distraction can cause you to not do well and not retain what you are studying. Vastu Shastra has some solutions for this problem. According to an article by Astrotalk, here are 5 simple Vastu tips that can help you improve your concentration and ace your exams.

Begin by decluttering

A cluttered environment can clutter your mind. To create a proper study atmosphere, you need to start by decluttering your study area. Remove unnecessary items and keep your desk organised. Clutter can block the flow of positive energy and Vastu believes that can lead to distractions and lack of focus. By tidying up your space, you’ll invite concentration and positive energy.

Vastu Tips For Studying | Image: Unsplash

Be careful with your desk position

The position of your study desk can have a great impact on your concentration levels. Placing your desk in the northeast or east direction is ideal for improving focus and mental clarity. Avoid facing a blank wall while studying, as it may create stagnation. Instead, position your desk to face a window or door to invite fresh energy.

The power of colours

Colours have a great effect on our mood and productivity. In Vastu, certain colours are believed to stimulate the mind and hence, improve concentration. Choose calming shades like light blue, peach, green, or off-white for your study room walls. As far as possible, avoid using dark colours, as they can lead to feelings of restlessness.

Lighting is important

Proper lighting is essential for creating an optimal study environment. Natural light is considered the best source of illumination for studying. Position your study desk near a window to maximise natural light exposure during the day. In the evening, light a good quality, bright lamp with adjustable brightness to avoid straining your eyes. Well-lit spaces can lead to better focus.

Vastu Tips For Studying | Image: Unsplash

Balance the elements

Vastu talks about the five elements – earth, water, fire, air, and space and believes they influence the energy flow in your surroundings. To promote balance, include elements representing each of these five elements into your study space. You can place a small indoor plant (earth) on your desk, keep an earthen pot full of water (water) nearby, light a scented candle or scent diffuser (fire), use a fan or keep the window open (air), and ensure enough space for movement (space).