Vedic astrology is an ancient science. Manglik Dosh, also known as Mangal Dosha or Kuja Dosha, is a belief centered around the positioning of the planet Mars (Mangal) in a person's birth chart (horoscope). According to Astroyogi, “Manglik dosha is due to the occurrence of Mars in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8thor 12th house of your birth chart. A person is called Manglik if Mars is ascendant in any of the houses. This dosha mainly causes obstruction in marriages and may lead to severe marital discords in the future.”

Impact on marital life

According to traditional Hindu beliefs, Manglik Dosh is associated with potential challenges or disruptions in marriage and relationships. It is believed that individuals with Manglik Dosh may face difficulties in finding a suitable match or may experience marital discord, disagreements, or even separation if they marry someone who does not have the same astrological condition.

It is believed that the union between Manglik partners nullifies the effect of this fiery malefic nature of Mars. Hence, astrological compatibility is very necessary to avoid the ill effects of manglik dosha.

Various effects of Manglik dosha

Astroyogi lists several effects of Manglik dosha

It adversely affects a person in more than one way. For instance, presence of Mars in the 1st house results in recurrent domestic quarrels, violence and property issues.

In the 4th house, there will be a major impact on the professional front where you will change jobs frequently. In the 7th house, relationship and family bonding will suffer.

In the 8th house, it causes fights within the family over property. And the presence in the 12th house affects mental and physical health. Therefore, it is essential to consult an astrologer to seek correct remedy or find out the presence of this dosha in your birth chart.

Remedies and mitigation

Various remedies and precautions are prescribed in Hindu astrology to mitigate the effects of Manglik Dosh and ensure a harmonious marital life. These remedies may include performing specific rituals, prayers, or Pujas to appease the planet Mars and seek its blessings. Additionally, matching the horoscopes (kundalis) of prospective partners and finding a suitable match with compatible astrological conditions is often recommended to avoid potential conflicts. It is also believed that the presence of Shani or Saturn in any of the above houses reduces the effect of this dosha.