English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Effects And Remedies Of Manglik Dosha According To Vedic Astrology

Manglik dosha is due to the occurrence of Mars or Mangal in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8thor 12th house of a person's birth chart

Republic Lifestyle Desk
2024 horoscope: Lucky zodiac signs
mangal dosh according to vedic astrology | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vedic astrology is an ancient science. Manglik Dosh, also known as Mangal Dosha or Kuja Dosha, is a belief centered around the positioning of the planet Mars (Mangal) in a person's birth chart (horoscope). According to Astroyogi, “Manglik dosha is due to the occurrence of Mars in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 7th, 8thor 12th house of your birth chart. A person is called Manglik if Mars is ascendant in any of the houses. This dosha mainly causes obstruction in marriages and may lead to severe marital discords in the future.”

Impact on marital life

Representative image of Vedic astrology | Freepik

According to traditional Hindu beliefs, Manglik Dosh is associated with potential challenges or disruptions in marriage and relationships. It is believed that individuals with Manglik Dosh may face difficulties in finding a suitable match or may experience marital discord, disagreements, or even separation if they marry someone who does not have the same astrological condition.

It is believed that the union between Manglik partners nullifies the effect of this fiery malefic nature of Mars. Hence, astrological compatibility is very necessary to avoid the ill effects of manglik dosha.

Advertisement

Various effects of Manglik dosha

Astroyogi lists several effects of Manglik dosha

Advertisement

It adversely affects a person in more than one way. For instance, presence of Mars in the 1st house results in recurrent domestic quarrels, violence and property issues.

Representative image of Vedic astrology | Freepik

In the 4th house, there will be a major impact on the professional front where you will change jobs frequently. In the 7th house, relationship and family bonding will suffer.

Advertisement

In the 8th house, it causes fights within the family over property. And the presence in the 12th house affects mental and physical health. Therefore, it is essential to consult an astrologer to seek correct remedy or find out the presence of this dosha in your birth chart.

Remedies and mitigation

Various remedies and precautions are prescribed in Hindu astrology to mitigate the effects of Manglik Dosh and ensure a harmonious marital life. These remedies may include performing specific rituals, prayers, or Pujas to appease the planet Mars and seek its blessings. Additionally, matching the horoscopes (kundalis) of prospective partners and finding a suitable match with compatible astrological conditions is often recommended to avoid potential conflicts. It is also believed that the presence of Shani or Saturn in any of the above houses reduces the effect of this dosha.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

11 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo