×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Gemstones That Attract Peace And Give Out Calming Energy

There are many gemstones believed to possess calming and soothing energies that give you inner peace and serenity.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Gems To Attract Peace
Gems To Attract Peace | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the kind of busy lives that we live, finding moments of peace and tranquility can be a challenge. If you are interested in astrology, you will get to know that there are many gemstones believed to possess calming and soothing energies that give you inner peace and serenity. If you're seeking to invite calm and peaceful energy into your life, an article in Astrotalk suggests 5 different gemstones.

Amethyst

Known as the stone of tranquility, amethyst is prized for its ability to calm the mind and soothe the spirit. With its soothing purple hues, amethyst is believed to promote relaxation, relieve stress, and encourage restful sleep. Place a piece of amethyst by your bedside or wear it as jewelry to harness its peaceful energies throughout the day.

 

Amethyst | Image: Unsplash

 

Blue lace agate

Renowned for its gentle and serene vibes, blue lace agate is a gemstone that promotes inner peace and tranquility. Its soft blue hues evoke a sense of calmness and clarity, making it an ideal stone for meditation and emotional healing. Keep a piece of blue lace agate in your meditation space or carry it with you to promote a sense of peace and harmony wherever you go.

Moonstone

As a stone of new beginnings and emotional balance, moonstone is believed to bring a sense of peace and calmness to the wearer. Its ethereal beauty and iridescent glow are said to evoke the soothing energy of the moon, making it a powerful ally for emotional healing and inner harmony. Wear moonstone jewelry or place it in your living space to invite more peace and tranquility into your life.

Rose quartz

Known as the stone of love and compassion, rose quartz radiates gentle and nurturing energy that promotes inner peace and emotional well-being. Its soft pink hues are believed to open the heart chakra, encouraging self-love, forgiveness, and acceptance. Keep a piece of rose quartz in your bedroom or carry it with you to cultivate a sense of peace, harmony, and unconditional love.

 

Rose quartz : Image: Unsplash

 

Lepidolite

Lepidolite is a calming stone that is prized for its soothing energy and stress-relieving properties. With its soft lavender hues and shimmering surface, lepidolite is believed to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety, and induce deep states of peace and tranquility. Place a piece of lepidolite under your pillow or carry it with you to experience its calming effects throughout the day.
 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

a few seconds ago
Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

7 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

7 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

11 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

13 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

14 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

16 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

17 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

18 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

19 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

20 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

20 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo