Advertisement

According to the ancient Vastu Shastra guidelines, certain gifts are considered inauspicious as they may disrupt the flow of positive energy or bring negative vibrations into the home. By being careful about these guidelines, you can make sure that your gifts contribute to harmony, prosperity, and well-being. Here are some items to avoid gifting according to Vastu Shastra, as per a list by Astrotalk.

Sharp objects

Gifts such as knives, scissors, or other sharp objects are best avoided as they symbolise cutting or severing relationships. Sharp objects may also carry negative energy or invoke feelings of aggression, which can disrupt the harmony of the home.

Knives should not be gifted | Image: Unsplash

Black coloured items

Black is often associated with negativity, darkness, and sorrow in Vastu Shastra. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid gifting items in black colour, such as clothing, accessories, or home decor. Opt for vibrant and auspicious colours that symbolise positivity and vitality instead.

Cacti

Cacti are believed to emit negative energy according to Vastu Shastra and are therefore considered inauspicious gifts. The spiky appearance of cacti is believed to create disharmony and tension in the home. Instead, choose gifts that promote growth, prosperity, and positivity.

Clocks

Clocks symbolise the passage of time and may remind recipients of mortality or the fleeting nature of life. According to Vastu Shastra, gifting clocks can bring negative energy into the home and disrupt the flow of positive vibrations. Instead, consider gifting items that symbolise longevity, abundance, and prosperity.

Electronic Gadgets

While electronic gadgets may seem like convenient and practical gifts, they can also disrupt the energy balance of the home. Excessive use of electronic devices can create electromagnetic radiation, which may have adverse effects on health and well-being. Instead, opt for gifts that promote relaxation, mindfulness, and connection with nature.

Mirrors

Mirrors are powerful objects that reflect and amplify energy, both positive and negative. According to Vastu Shastra, gifting mirrors can invite negative energy into the home and disrupt the harmony of the space. It is best to avoid gifting mirrors, especially large or broken ones.

Mirrirs are an inauspicious gift | Image: Unsplash

Leather items

Leather is derived from animal skin and is considered impure in Vastu Shastra. Gifting leather items may bring negative energy into the home and disturb the balance of positive vibrations. Instead, choose gifts made from natural materials such as cotton, silk, or wood.

Inauspicious artwork

Artwork depicting violent or negative themes, such as war, death, or tragedy, should be avoided as gifts according to Vastu Shastra. Such artwork may evoke feelings of fear, anxiety, or sadness and disrupt the peace of the home. Choose uplifting and auspicious artwork that promotes positivity, serenity, and joy.