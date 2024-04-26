Advertisement

Safe to say, the month of April this year has been a rather trying period for most of the zodiac signs. With Mercury being in retrograde right from the first hour of April, the month, for most, has largely been characterised by extended periods of hurting and healing, motivated by involuntary emotional purging. The same is now finally drawing to a close, dated April 25. The signs of Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra having felt the impact of the retrograde the most, will now soon be entering a celebratory period in their lives. This is what they can expect according to Amy Demure.

Aries

Much of those born in the sign of Aries, or having a major placement in it, will relate to having had a particularly difficult few weeks through the length of April. Much of this suffering may have been at an emotional level, leaving you feeling unmotivated and as if though you simply do not have any agency in your life.

You are most likely to physically feel the clouds lifting, as you re-ignite your inspiration and motivation to power through life.

Cancer



For those born in the sign of Cancer, or having a major placement in it, will finally see the roadblocks in their career path dissolving themselves. Deals, offers and appreciation may have eluded you throughout April, but with the end of the Mercury Retrograde, you will be able to enjoy a significantly smoother run when it comes to your career and finances.

Embrace this good period, as it is here to stay.

Capricorn



For those born in the sign of Capricorn or having a major placement in it, the Mercury Retrograde saw you questioning your faith - be it with regards to religion or even the Universe at large. You may have spent these weeks feeling held back from chasing after the things you truly desire, giving way to your self-doubt to run amok.

Miracles and magic await you as you will find yourself effortlessly guided back to your strong sense of spirituality.

Libra



Relationships may have repeatedly soured for those born in the sign of Libra, or having a major placement in it. While this particularly pertains to your romantic alliances, it also extends to familial situations as well as relationships of all kinds. You may have had to confront bitter truths about people you felt were close to you. The lifting of the retrograde will carry away with it all the regret and rude shocks you have sustained these past weeks, giving you a clean slate.

You are advised to invest your emotions carefully and mend mistakes with people you may have wronged.