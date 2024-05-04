Advertisement

The time period between May 7 to May 8 is being touted as a rather lucky stretch of time, courtesy of the New Moon in Taurus. Irrespective of whether you believe in manifestation, astronomically, speaking three planets are in conjunction around the same time, heightening the energies of not just the aforementioned period, but of May in general. It is also worth mentioning, that the relief that May is being painted out to be, comes after a gritty April, most of which was shrouded in the energies of mercury retrograde and eclipse season.

Advertisement

The triple planet conjunction

According to Amy Filbin, astrologer and tarot reader, right off the bat, the new moon in Taurus will occur on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 11:22 p.m. EST. What is extra special about this new moon is a rare alignment - best known as a 'triple conjunction'. The planets Venus and Jupiter will be aligning with the moon, to essentially open up a rather powerful portal for intention setting and manifestation. Astrologically speaking, new moons are considered a wonderful time to wash off the energies of all that is no longer serving you and strongly tapping into renewal.

Advertisement



Venus on the other hand, is a planet that is associated with desire and attraction. Jupiter at the same time, is associated with luck and good fortune. Seeing that these three energies will be aligning themselves with one another, this new moon, taking place in the sign of Taurus, is being considered as a refresher boost for all the twelve zodiac signs - particularly, Taurus.

Advertisement

Intention setting is strongly suggested



To add to the confluence discussed above, the sign of Taurus itself - which is also the zodiac sign in which the new moon is taking place - is associated with all that is serene and soothing. Additionally, the zodiac sign is ruled by the planet of Venus, which makes for one-third of the rare alignment.

Advertisement

Seeing how seamlessly everything is overlapping, it does not hurt to take some time out between May 7 and May 8 and set some positive intentions for how you want your future to look like.