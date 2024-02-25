Predictions Made By Baba Vanga That Turned Out To Be True

Advertisement

Followers across the world believe Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian seer, with the apparent gift of predicting world historical events.The Bulgarian mystic is believed to have made several predictions during her lifetime that many say became true. Also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is said to have predicted major world events like the 9/11 terror attacks, the death of Princess Diana, the Chernobyl disaster, and Brexit.

Here are some of her many predictions that came out to be true.

Russia’s cancer vaccine

For 2024, Baba vanga predicted forthcoming breakthroughs leading to cures for both cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Alongside her seven predictions for the approaching year, Vanga envisioned a potential resolution to world hunger between 2025 and 2028.

Recently President Vladimir Putin said that Russian scientists are close to creating a vaccine for cancer that could soon be available to patients. Mr Putin said, "We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation".

"I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," he added.

File photo of vaccine | Image: Unsplash

The prediction of 9/11

One of the most widely cited predictions relates to the terrorist attacks of September 11 came true. 'Horror, horror!' she reportedly said in 1989. “The American brethren will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing,” she said as per reports.

According to true believers, the 'steel birds' refer to the hijacked planes.

UK and Japan’s economic crisis

Baba Vanga also reportedly said that there will be a huge economic crisis that will impact the global economy in 2024.

Another prediction coming to be true, the UK is now going through recession which started at the end of last year due to high inflation.

Economic Crisis | Image: Unsplash

Indira Gandhi’s assassination

Indira Gandhi, who served as the Prime Minister of India in the early 1980s, was one of the most significant and controversial political figures. In October of that year, she was shot dead by two of her Sikh bodyguards. Many years before, in 1969, Baba Vanga had a vision of Gandhi, saying 'The dress will destroy her. I see an orange-yellow dress in the smoke and fire.' And on the day when she was assassinated, she was indeed wearing a saffron-hued saree.