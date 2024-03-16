×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Spiritual Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Go On A Journey Of Self-discovery

These Zodiac signs are most likely to understand their inner selves and go on a journey of self-discovery.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Spiritual Zodiac Signs
Spiritual Zodiac Signs | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Spirituality is a quality few people are blessed with and fewer can understand completely. Being spiritual, understanding your inner emotions, and going on a journey of self-discovery can be a cathartic experience. According to an article by Astrology site Astrotalks, these are the most spiritual Zodiac signs.

Pisces

Pisces, the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, is often described as the most spiritually attuned. Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, imagination, and transcendence, Pisceans are deeply intuitive and empathetic beings. They have a natural inclination towards spirituality, seeking meaning and purpose in the mysteries of the universe. Pisces' spiritual journey is marked by a profound sense of compassion, forgiveness, and surrender to the divine flow of life.

 

Representative image of spiritual Zodiac signs | Image: Unsplash

Scorpio

Scorpio, ruled by both Mars and Pluto, is associated with transformation, regeneration, and the depths of the subconscious mind. Scorpios possess a keen insight into the hidden aspects of existence, delving fearlessly into the shadows to uncover truths and secrets. Their spiritual journey is one of intense self-discovery and empowerment, as they confront their deepest fears and embrace their inner strength and resilience. Scorpios are drawn to practices such as meditation, shadow work, and energy healing to facilitate their spiritual growth and evolution.

Cancer

According to Astrotalk, “Cancer, ruled by the Moon, is deeply attuned to the ebb and flow of emotions and energies.” Cancers possess a nurturing and empathetic nature, with an innate ability to tune into the needs and feelings of others. Their spiritual journey is guided by a profound sense of belonging and interconnectedness, as they honour their roots and ancestral lineage. Cancers find solace in practices that nurture the soul, such as ritual, meditation, and connecting with the natural world.

Representative image of spirituality| Image: Unsplash

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion and higher learning, is known for its adventurous spirit and philosophical outlook on life. Sagittarians possess a thirst for knowledge and a deep-seated desire to explore the meaning of existence. Their spiritual journey is one of exploration and discovery, as they embark on a quest for truth and enlightenment. Sagittarians are drawn to spiritual teachings from diverse cultures and traditions, seeking wisdom and inspiration from ancient texts, sacred sites, and spiritual mentors.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

