From the purview of Astrology, the Sun is seen as the ruler of all nine planets. Having a strongly positioned Sun in one's natal chart, ensures a steady flow of good health, abundance and luck through the course of one's life. Up until now, the Sun was positioned in the sign of Aries. On May 14, it will mark its move onto the sign of Taurus. While this of course spells a period of luck for those having strong Taurus placements in their charts, the same also holds true for certain other signs in the zodiac.

Cancer



For those born in the zodiac sign of Cancer, or conversely, having a strongly positioned Cancer in their charts, the movement of the Sun into Taurus spells a period of good luck when it comes to one's finances and investments. Those with this configuration can expect a sudden increase in income coupled with the possibility of opportunities which comfortably allow them to indulge in luxuries and creature comforts.

Prior investments too, are set to reap good benefits. Not just this, one can also expect an amicable situation when it comes to familiar ties.

Leo



The Sun rules the sign of Leo. Its movement into Taurus in May will position it in the house of Karma for Leos. Leos involved in business endeavours may see deals go through with good benefits as reward. Employed professionals can expect a sudden promotion, or conversely higher paying job offers and opportunities.

Leos will, as a rule of thumb, experience a streak of luck during this time and can expect positive impact across all areas of life.

Aquarius



The Sun's transit into Taurus will mark its move into the fourth house for those born in the sign of Aquarius or having a major placement in it. Aquarians can expect to end up unexpectedly saving lucrative sums of money, something that will come in congruence with heightened creature comforts.

Additionally, one can expect harmony when it comes to home life.