Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Be Devoted Pet Lovers

Anyone can be a pet lover, but THESE zodiac signs are known to have special love for their furry and feline friends.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Be Devoted Pet Lovers
These Zodiac Signs Are Known To Be Devoted Pet Lovers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pet lovers live in a world of their own. They are happy with their furry friends, cosying with their feline buddy or enjoying with their fish. How much does Astrology play a role in this pet-friendly behaviour? According to Astroyogi, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio—tend to embody the qualities of devoted pet lovers.

Aries

Aries individuals are known for their adventurous and energetic nature. As natural leaders, they thrive on excitement and thrive on companionship. Aries pet owners are likely to choose active and playful pets that match their lively spirit, such as dogs who enjoy outdoor activities or energetic cats who keep them on their toes. Aries' strong sense of loyalty and enthusiasm translates into devoted and affectionate relationships with their furry companions. Astroyogi says, “Aries individuals are known for their boundless energy and enthusiasm. They make fantastic companions for energetic pets, such as dogs, who can keep up with their active lifestyle.”

Pet-loving Zodiac Signs | Image: Unsplash

Taurus

Taurus individuals are renowned for their love of comfort and stability. As grounded and practical individuals, they value routine and security, making them excellent caregivers for pets. Taurus pet owners are likely to create cozy and inviting environments for their furry friends, complete with plush beds, gourmet treats, and regular grooming sessions. They form deep bonds with their pets and are known for their unwavering commitment and affection.

Cancer

Cancer individuals are characterised by their nurturing and empathetic nature. As natural caregivers, they have a deep emotional connection with their pets and consider them part of the family. Cancer pet owners are likely to prioritise their pet's well-being, showering them with love, attention, and affection. They excel at creating a nurturing and supportive environment where their pets feel safe, loved, and cherished. As per Astroyogi, “Cancer individuals are natural caregivers. They shower their pets with love and attention, making them ideal parents for small animals like hamsters or guinea pigs.”

Leo

Pet-loving Zodiac Signs | Image: Unsplash

Leo individuals are known for their charisma, confidence, and larger-than-life personality. As natural born leaders, they enjoy being the center of attention and thrive on admiration and praise. Leo pet owners are likely to choose pets that reflect their bold and outgoing nature, such as exotic breeds or show-stopping companions. They enjoy pampering their pets with luxurious toys, accessories, and extravagant accommodations, and revel in the adoration and affection they receive in return.

Scorpio

Scorpio individuals are characterised by their intense and passionate nature. As deeply emotional and intuitive beings, they form strong bonds with their pets and value loyalty and trust above all else. Scorpio pet owners are likely to choose pets that resonate with their mysterious and enigmatic personality, such as exotic reptiles.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo