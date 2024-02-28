Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

These Zodiac Signs Make For The Most Loyal Friends

Loyalty in friendship is a cherished trait and some zodiac signs have that in abundance. Here are the signs who are most likely to be loyal in friend ship.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
These Zodiac Signs Make For The Most Loyal Friends
These Zodiac Signs Make For The Most Loyal Friends | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Friendship is built on trust, support, and loyalty, and some zodiac signs are known for their unwavering commitment to their friends. Among them, Cancer, Scorpio, Taurus, and Libra stand out as the most loyal and dependable friends as per Astroyogi. Let's explore why these signs are renowned for their loyalty.

Cancer

Cancer individuals are deeply empathetic and nurturing, making them incredibly loyal and devoted friends. They prioritise emotional connections and are always there to offer a listening ear and a shoulder to lean on. Cancers are known for their fierce protectiveness over their loved ones, and once they consider you a friend, they will stand by you through thick and thin. As per Astroyogi, “Cancerians are very close to their loved ones, and they tend to put their loved ones before their own needs and interests.”

Representative image of friendship | Unsplash

Scorpio

Scorpios are fiercely loyal and fiercely protective of their friends. They value honesty and authenticity in their relationships and are not afraid to confront challenges head-on to defend their loved ones. While Scorpios can be intense and passionate, their loyalty knows no bounds, and they will go to great lengths to support and stand up for their friends.

Taurus

Taurus individuals are known for their steadfast loyalty and reliability. They are dependable and trustworthy friends who will always have your back no matter what. Taurans value stability and consistency in their relationships, and once they form a bond with someone, they are in it for the long haul. They are the kind of friends who will stick with you through thick and thin and provide unwavering support. “Although Taurans are known for their stubbornness and practicality, people don't know that they are faithful friends”, says Astroyogi.

Libra

Representative image of friendship | Unsplash

While Libras are often associated with their charm and sociability, they are also incredibly loyal and devoted friends. They value harmony and balance in their relationships and will go to great lengths to maintain peace and harmony among their friends. Libras are excellent listeners and mediators, making them invaluable friends who will always be there to offer guidance, support, and understanding.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

