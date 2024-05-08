Advertisement

Thinking of showing love to your partner through gifts? Choosing items that align with Vastu principles can not only express your affection but also infuse positive energy and peace in your relationship. Whether it's a special occasion or just a gesture of love and appreciation, these Vastu-approved gifts for your partner will bring love, happiness, and well-being in your home.

Rose quartz crystal

Rose quartz is often referred to as the "love stone" and is believed to radiate gentle, nurturing energy that promotes love, compassion, and harmony. Gift your partner a rose quartz crystal to symbolise your deep affection and strengthen the bond between you. Place the crystal in a prominent location in your home, such as the bedroom or living room, to create a loving and harmonious atmosphere.

Rose quartz crystal | Image: Unsplash

Feng shui love birds

In Feng Shui, love birds are considered powerful symbols of partnership, romance, and marital bliss. Gift your partner a pair of decorative love birds to symbolise your commitment to each other and invite more love and happiness into your relationship. Place the love birds in the southwest corner of your home, which is associated with love and relationships, to activate positive energy in your partnership.

Aromatherapy diffuser with lavender oil

Aromatherapy can have a profound impact on mood, relaxation, and overall well-being. Gift your partner an aromatherapy diffuser along with a bottle of lavender essential oil, known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. Lavender oil promotes relaxation and tranquillity, making it the perfect addition to your home to create a peaceful and harmonious environment for you and your partner to unwind and connect.

Lavender oil | Image: Unsplash

Crystal lotus flower

The lotus flower holds great symbolic significance in many spiritual traditions, representing purity, enlightenment, and spiritual growth. Gift your partner a crystal lotus flower to symbolise your shared journey towards personal and spiritual development. Place the lotus flower in a central location in your home, such as the living room or meditation space, to infuse your space with positive energy and inspire a deeper connection with each other and the universe.