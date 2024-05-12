Advertisement

Griha Pravesh, or housewarming, is a significant event in Indian culture, symbolising a new beginning and the start of a new chapter in one's life journey. According to Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture and design, the energy flow within the home plays a crucial role in ensuring harmony, prosperity, and well-being for its occupants. Here are some Vastu tips to make your Griha Pravesh ceremony auspicious and harmonious, according to an article by Astrotalk.

Choose an auspicious date and time

Consult a Vastu expert or astrologer to determine an auspicious date and time for your Griha Pravesh ceremony. Consider factors such as planetary positions, lunar phases, and astrological alignments to ensure positive energy and blessings for your new home.

Griha pravesh | Image: Freepik

Cleanse and purify the space

Before entering your new home, perform a thorough cleansing and purification ceremony to remove any negative energy or impurities from the space. Sprinkle holy water, burn incense, and recite Vedic mantras or prayers to invoke divine blessings and purify the atmosphere.

Orient the main entrance

Ensure that the main entrance to your home is oriented in accordance with Vastu principles for optimal energy flow and prosperity. The main entrance should ideally face east or north, as these directions are considered auspicious and conducive to positive energy.

Decorate with auspicious symbols

Decorate your home with auspicious symbols and motifs such as Swastika, Om, or Kalash to attract positive energy and blessings. Place a traditional Toran or door hanging at the entrance to ward off negative influences and invite good luck and prosperity into your home.

House warming | Image: Freepik

Perform vastu puja

Conduct a Vastu Puja or housewarming ceremony to invoke divine blessings and seek protection for your new home. Offer prayers, light lamps, and perform rituals as per Vastu traditions to appease the gods and goddesses and ensure harmony, happiness, and prosperity for your family.

Arrange interior layout

Arrange the interior layout of your home in accordance with Vastu principles to maximie positive energy flow and harmony. Position furniture, appliances, and decor items in alignment with the cardinal directions and Vastu zones to create a balanced and harmonious living environment.