Pisces, the 12th and final sign of the zodiac, is represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, symbolizing the dual nature of Pisceans. People born under this water sign, which spans from February 19 to March 20, are known for their unique blend of traits that set them apart. Here are some key personality traits of Pisces. According to Astroyogi, “Pisces are highly receptive, they tend to be able to feel other people, and feel your way through life in a highly intuitive manner, and are considered the most psychic sign in the zodiac.”

Empathetic

Pisceans are highly sensitive and empathetic individuals who have an innate ability to understand and connect with the emotions of others. They often prioritise the feelings and well-being of those around them, making them compassionate and caring friends, partners, and listeners.

Intuitive

Ruled by Neptune, the planet of intuition and spirituality, Pisceans possess a deep inner wisdom and intuition that guides them through life. They trust their instincts and often rely on their gut feelings when making decisions or navigating complex situations.

Creative

Pisceans are naturally creative and imaginative individuals who thrive in artistic and expressive pursuits. They have a vivid imagination and a penchant for exploring the depths of their creativity through various mediums such as music, art, writing, and dance.

Adaptable

Pisceans are adaptable and flexible individuals who can easily adjust to different situations and environments. They go with the flow and are comfortable navigating the ebbs and flows of life, making them resilient and versatile in the face of change.

Idealistic and sensitive

Pisceans are dreamers at heart, often envisioning a world filled with love, peace, and harmony. They have a strong sense of idealism and are motivated by the desire to make the world a better place. However, this idealism can sometimes lead them to be overly trusting or prone to escapism. Due to their sensitive nature, Pisceans can be emotionally vulnerable and may struggle to establish healthy boundaries. They feel things deeply and may be prone to mood swings or escapism as a way to cope with overwhelming emotions.

Spiritual

Pisceans are deeply spiritual beings who are drawn to the mystical and transcendental aspects of life. They seek meaning and purpose beyond the material realm and may have a strong connection to spirituality, meditation, and the unseen forces of the universe.

Inspirational and compassionate

Pisceans have a natural magnetism and charm that draws others to them. They possess an innate ability to inspire and uplift those around them with their kindness, wisdom, and gentle demeanor. Above all, Pisceans are known for their boundless compassion and selflessness. They have a deep-seated desire to help others and alleviate suffering wherever they can, making them natural caregivers and advocates for social justice.