×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Zodiac Signs That Are Infamous For Their Bad Temper

Bad temper and anger are the part and parcel of the life of these Zodiac signs. Read on to know which signs make it to this list.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Signs With Bad Temper
Signs With Bad Temper | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Certain zodiac signs are often associated with strong and sometimes volatile temperaments. People born under these signs may possess intense emotions and a tendency to express their feelings in passionate and sometimes explosive ways. According to a list by Astrology website Astrotalk, these zodiac signs are known for their fiery tempers.

Aries

Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is ruled by the fiery planet Mars, which amplifies their assertiveness and impulsiveness. Arians are known for their quick temper and fiery outbursts when provoked or challenged. They have a strong sense of self and may become easily frustrated when things don't go their way. However, their temper is often short-lived, and they quickly move on from conflicts once they've expressed their feelings.

Signs With Bad Temper | Image: Unsplash

Leo

Leos, ruled by the Sun, are confident, passionate, and fiercely protective of their pride and dignity. When angered or provoked, Leos can unleash their fiery temper with dramatic flair. They may become domineering, stubborn, and prone to grand displays of anger or frustration. However, beneath their fiery exterior, Leos are deeply loyal and generous, and their temper is often tempered by their warm-hearted nature.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their intensity, determination, and deep emotional depth. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, Scorpios possess a powerful and often unpredictable temper. When provoked, they can become fiercely defensive and vindictive, seeking revenge against those who have wronged them. Scorpios are not ones to forgive easily, and their anger may simmer beneath the surface for a long time before erupting in a volcanic outburst.

Signs With Bad Temper | Image: Unsplash

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for their ambitious nature, disciplined approach, and strong sense of responsibility. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and authority, Capricorns may suppress their emotions and internalise their frustrations until they reach a breaking point. When their temper finally erupts, it can be intense and overwhelming, often catching others off guard. However, Capricorns are also practical and level-headed, and they strive to maintain control over their emotions, even in the heat of the moment.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

9 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

12 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

13 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

25 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

33 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

34 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

35 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

40 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

43 minutes ago
accident

Rampur Accident

43 minutes ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Poland's fighter jets intercepts Russian missile

Poland vs Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo