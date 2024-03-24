Advertisement

Certain zodiac signs are often associated with strong and sometimes volatile temperaments. People born under these signs may possess intense emotions and a tendency to express their feelings in passionate and sometimes explosive ways. According to a list by Astrology website Astrotalk, these zodiac signs are known for their fiery tempers.

Aries

Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, is ruled by the fiery planet Mars, which amplifies their assertiveness and impulsiveness. Arians are known for their quick temper and fiery outbursts when provoked or challenged. They have a strong sense of self and may become easily frustrated when things don't go their way. However, their temper is often short-lived, and they quickly move on from conflicts once they've expressed their feelings.

Leo

Leos, ruled by the Sun, are confident, passionate, and fiercely protective of their pride and dignity. When angered or provoked, Leos can unleash their fiery temper with dramatic flair. They may become domineering, stubborn, and prone to grand displays of anger or frustration. However, beneath their fiery exterior, Leos are deeply loyal and generous, and their temper is often tempered by their warm-hearted nature.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their intensity, determination, and deep emotional depth. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, Scorpios possess a powerful and often unpredictable temper. When provoked, they can become fiercely defensive and vindictive, seeking revenge against those who have wronged them. Scorpios are not ones to forgive easily, and their anger may simmer beneath the surface for a long time before erupting in a volcanic outburst.

Capricorn

Capricorns are known for their ambitious nature, disciplined approach, and strong sense of responsibility. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and authority, Capricorns may suppress their emotions and internalise their frustrations until they reach a breaking point. When their temper finally erupts, it can be intense and overwhelming, often catching others off guard. However, Capricorns are also practical and level-headed, and they strive to maintain control over their emotions, even in the heat of the moment.