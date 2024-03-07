Advertisement

Astrology offers insights into personality traits, including those that may lean towards manipulation. While every individual is unique, certain zodiac signs are associated with characteristics that can be perceived as manipulative. According to a list by Astrotalk, Scorpio, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces are master manipulators.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their intense emotions and strategic thinking. They possess a keen sense of intuition, which they may use to manipulate situations to their advantage. Their secretive nature and ability to hold grudges can contribute to their manipulative behaviour.

Scorpios are good at hiding their grudges | Image: Unsplash

Gemini

Geminis are masters of communication and adaptability. While their charm and wit are often admired, Geminis can also use their persuasive skills to manipulate situations and people. Their dual nature makes it easy for them to switch between personas to achieve their goals.

Cancer

Cancers are deeply sensitive and intuitive individuals. While they may appear nurturing and empathetic on the surface, Cancers can use emotional manipulation to control others. Their tendency to guilt-trip and manipulate through passive-aggressive behavior can be challenging to detect.

Libra

Libras are known for their diplomacy and desire for harmony. However, their need for approval and tendency to avoid confrontation can lead them to manipulate situations to maintain peace. They may use their charm and social skills to manipulate others' perceptions and gain favor.

Capricorn

Capricorns are ambitious and pragmatic individuals. While their determination is admirable, Capricorns may resort to manipulation to achieve their goals. They are adept at calculating risks and may use subtle manipulation tactics to advance their agendas.

Capricorns use manipulation to their advantage| Image: Unsplash

Pisces

Pisceans are highly intuitive and empathetic beings. However, their idealistic nature and desire to avoid conflict can make them susceptible to manipulation. They may use their emotional intelligence to guilt-trip others or play the victim to elicit sympathy.