Attukal Pongal 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Significance

This year, Attukal Pongal will take place on February 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will start at 10:20 p.m. on February 24.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Image:Shutterstock
The special time of year has arrived. Every year, Attukal Pongal is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur throughout the country. Attukal Pongal is a ten-day festival held in Kerala during the Malayalam month of Kumbham. It is mostly observed by the women in the families. Women devotees worship the deity and offer her sweets. Attukal Pongal is one of Kerala's most important festivals, with anticipation building throughout the year. As we prepare to observe the special festival, here is everything you need to know.

Attukal Pongal 2024: Date

This year, Attukal Pongal will take place on February 25. According to Drik Panchang, the Pooram Nakshathram will start at 10:20 p.m. on February 24 and end at 1:24 a.m. on February 26.

Attukal Pongal 2024: History

Attukal Pongal is a festival honoring Attukal Devi or Attukalamma. It is one of the largest women-centric festivals in the country, with millions of devotees flocking to the temple to present sweets and other offerings to the deity.

Attukal Pongal 2024: Rituals and significance

On the day of Attukal Pongal, women devotees begin the day by bathing and making kheer for the goddess. Pongal means to boil over, so kheer is prepared in an earthen pot as an offering to the deity. According to Attukal Pongal tradition, only women should perform the rituals. Millions of female devotees crowd the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, the Attukal Pongal center. The city is decked out in lights and enthusiasm. The ninth day of the ten-day festival is known as Attukal Pongal Mahotsavam, which is one of the biggest celebrations. The festival begins in the Malayalam month of Kumbham and concludes with a sacrificial offering called Kuruthitharpanam at night.

