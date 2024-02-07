Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: WhatsApp Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Share

Here we are with a list of best wishes for you to send to your family and friends on social media platforms to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
ANI
ANI | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony is just a day away and the people are busy with last-minute preparations. The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place at 12:20 PM and continue till 1 PM. The rituals for the same had already started on January 16, a week before the ceremony. Now as just hours are left for the ceremony to kickstart, people are ready to celebrate this event with great pomp and grandeur across the country.

However, if you want to share the moment with your family and friends, but are staying in a different city, here we are with a list of best wishes for you to send to them on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms. Scroll through to check them out.

Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony: Wishes

Dhol, dhunuchi, and endless darshan! Ayodhya is pulsating with joy. Let the celebrations begin!

Advertisement

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" paint the sky as devotees throng the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A sight to behold, a moment to cherish.

From stone to sanctum, a divine abode rises. Let us celebrate this day together. Jai Shree Ram!

Advertisement

As Ayodhya welcomes the divine abode of Lord Ram, may it inspire us to lead righteous lives.

Advertisement

Celebrating the historic moment of Ayodhya Ram Mandir with heartfelt prayers and joy. May this day bless us all with prosperity and joy.

Rumbling dhol beats, vibrant decorations, and the air thick with devotion - Ayodhya's festive spirit is contagious! Let us bask in the glory of Shri Ram on this auspicious day.

Advertisement

The world is ready to witness the grandeur of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Are you? Jai Siya Ram.

May the inauguration of the Ram Mandir bring peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shri Ram!

Advertisement

A million lamps illuminate the path to Ayodhya. May your journey to the Ram Mandir be filled with light and blessings.

Wishing everyone a blissful celebration as Ayodhya witnesses the divine homecoming of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Wishing everyone a joyous and fulfilling darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Jai Shri Ram!

Advertisement

As the sacred doors of Ram Mandir open, may they usher in an era of divine blessings and cultural resurgence. Let's welcome this day together.

A historic day for India as Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands tall, radiating the essence of dharma.

Advertisement

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This is a historic day for us all. Let's pray to Lord Ram for his divine blessings upon all humanity.

Advertisement

The bells of Ayodhya echo across the nation, carrying a message of peace and unity. Let's celebrate this special day with open hearts and minds.

On this auspicious and historic moment of the opening of the magnificent Ayodhya Ram Mandir, I hope Lord Ram showers his blessings on you.

Advertisement

Jai Siya Ram! Let's celebrate this joyous day with much pomp and witness it unfold with our loved ones.

Witnessing history unfold! May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon us all.

Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony: Messages

May the bells of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir resonate with hope and unity. I wish everyone a blessed and meaningful darshan.

Advertisement

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Jai Siya Ram!

In the land of faith, a grand welcome to Lord Rama, our guiding light.

Advertisement

Ayodhya celebrates the homecoming of Ram Lalla with love and devotion

Advertisement

In the sacred precincts of Ayodhya, echoes the triumphant chant – Jai Shri Ram!

Jai Shri Ram resounds through Ayodhya, marking the joyous homecoming of Lord Rama

Advertisement

In the spirit of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s embrace our diversity and unite in the common thread of love, respect, and shared humanity.

May the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir shower blessings of peace, harmony, and prosperity upon our nation. Jai Shri Ram!

Advertisement

Today, as prayers materialize into the form of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s remember the power of faith and the fulfilment of collective aspirations.

May the pran pratishtha ceremony usher in an era of tranquility, where the echoes of peace and brotherhood reverberate in every heart.

Advertisement

As the sacred doors of the Ram Mandir open, may they usher in a new era of spiritual enlightenment and cultural resurgence. Wishing everyone a blessed darshan!

Sending you heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. May this day mark a new era of harmony and spiritual enlightenment. Jai Siya Ram!

Advertisement

Let the joyous chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonate throughout the land, uniting us in a spirit of brotherhood and love. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!

From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Mandir, a century-old dream comes true. May the spirit of faith and resilience continue to inspire generations to come.

Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony: Quotes

“Ram Rajya is like a wish-fulfilling tree, under which everyone gets exactly what he desires.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Advertisement

“The Ramayana is not a mere fable, but a history in verse.” – Swami Vivekananda

As Ram did to Sita, may Lord Ram bring back lost treasures to all our hearts.” – Anonymous

Advertisement

“No matter how wise a person like Ravana, even if he is a ten-headed intelligent one, if he is devoid of Dharma, then destruction is certain.” - Lord Ram

“Impatience is the enemy of wisdom; it propels us to jump to conclusions, judge and condemn rather than to understand.” - Lord Ram

Advertisement

“A wise man should foresee tragedy or misfortune and take action to prevent or overcome such tragedy or misfortune well before it strikes. Thus only he can enjoy a safe and good life.” - Lord Ram

“When Tadaka interrupted Vishwamitra’s yagna, we called her a demon. Now we plan to interrupt Indrajit’s worship. Are we demons too?” - Lord Ram

Advertisement

“When a man’s destruction comes, his intellect gets corrupted.” - Lord Ram
 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

43 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

43 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Love, Marriage & Law: How Uttarakhand's UCC Bill Will Shake Things Up

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  3. First Song Of Vijay-Mrunal's The Family Star Is An Ode To This Valentine

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. HISTORIC: Uttarakhand Leads The Way, Passes UCC Bill | 10 Points

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement