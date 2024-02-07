Advertisement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony is just a day away and the people are busy with last-minute preparations. The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla is scheduled to take place at 12:20 PM and continue till 1 PM. The rituals for the same had already started on January 16, a week before the ceremony. Now as just hours are left for the ceremony to kickstart, people are ready to celebrate this event with great pomp and grandeur across the country.

However, if you want to share the moment with your family and friends, but are staying in a different city, here we are with a list of best wishes for you to send to them on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other platforms. Scroll through to check them out.

Dhol, dhunuchi, and endless darshan! Ayodhya is pulsating with joy. Let the celebrations begin!

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" paint the sky as devotees throng the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A sight to behold, a moment to cherish.

From stone to sanctum, a divine abode rises. Let us celebrate this day together. Jai Shree Ram!

As Ayodhya welcomes the divine abode of Lord Ram, may it inspire us to lead righteous lives.

Celebrating the historic moment of Ayodhya Ram Mandir with heartfelt prayers and joy. May this day bless us all with prosperity and joy.

Rumbling dhol beats, vibrant decorations, and the air thick with devotion - Ayodhya's festive spirit is contagious! Let us bask in the glory of Shri Ram on this auspicious day.

The world is ready to witness the grandeur of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir! Are you? Jai Siya Ram.

May the inauguration of the Ram Mandir bring peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shri Ram!

A million lamps illuminate the path to Ayodhya. May your journey to the Ram Mandir be filled with light and blessings.

Wishing everyone a blissful celebration as Ayodhya witnesses the divine homecoming of Lord Ram.

Wishing everyone a joyous and fulfilling darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Jai Shri Ram!

As the sacred doors of Ram Mandir open, may they usher in an era of divine blessings and cultural resurgence. Let's welcome this day together.

A historic day for India as Ayodhya Ram Mandir stands tall, radiating the essence of dharma.

Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

This is a historic day for us all. Let's pray to Lord Ram for his divine blessings upon all humanity.

The bells of Ayodhya echo across the nation, carrying a message of peace and unity. Let's celebrate this special day with open hearts and minds.

On this auspicious and historic moment of the opening of the magnificent Ayodhya Ram Mandir, I hope Lord Ram showers his blessings on you.

Jai Siya Ram! Let's celebrate this joyous day with much pomp and witness it unfold with our loved ones.

Witnessing history unfold! May the blessings of Lord Ram shower upon us all.

May the bells of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir resonate with hope and unity. I wish everyone a blessed and meaningful darshan.

In the land of faith, a grand welcome to Lord Rama, our guiding light.

Ayodhya celebrates the homecoming of Ram Lalla with love and devotion

In the sacred precincts of Ayodhya, echoes the triumphant chant – Jai Shri Ram!

Jai Shri Ram resounds through Ayodhya, marking the joyous homecoming of Lord Rama

In the spirit of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s embrace our diversity and unite in the common thread of love, respect, and shared humanity.

May the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir shower blessings of peace, harmony, and prosperity upon our nation. Jai Shri Ram!

Today, as prayers materialize into the form of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, let’s remember the power of faith and the fulfilment of collective aspirations.

May the pran pratishtha ceremony usher in an era of tranquility, where the echoes of peace and brotherhood reverberate in every heart.

As the sacred doors of the Ram Mandir open, may they usher in a new era of spiritual enlightenment and cultural resurgence. Wishing everyone a blessed darshan!

Sending you heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. May this day mark a new era of harmony and spiritual enlightenment. Jai Siya Ram!

Let the joyous chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonate throughout the land, uniting us in a spirit of brotherhood and love. Happy Ram Mandir inauguration!

From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Mandir, a century-old dream comes true. May the spirit of faith and resilience continue to inspire generations to come.

“Ram Rajya is like a wish-fulfilling tree, under which everyone gets exactly what he desires.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“The Ramayana is not a mere fable, but a history in verse.” – Swami Vivekananda

As Ram did to Sita, may Lord Ram bring back lost treasures to all our hearts.” – Anonymous

“No matter how wise a person like Ravana, even if he is a ten-headed intelligent one, if he is devoid of Dharma, then destruction is certain.” - Lord Ram

“Impatience is the enemy of wisdom; it propels us to jump to conclusions, judge and condemn rather than to understand.” - Lord Ram

“A wise man should foresee tragedy or misfortune and take action to prevent or overcome such tragedy or misfortune well before it strikes. Thus only he can enjoy a safe and good life.” - Lord Ram

“When Tadaka interrupted Vishwamitra’s yagna, we called her a demon. Now we plan to interrupt Indrajit’s worship. Are we demons too?” - Lord Ram

“When a man’s destruction comes, his intellect gets corrupted.” - Lord Ram

