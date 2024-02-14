Advertisement

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, marks the arrival of the beautiful season of spring. It falls on the fifth day of the bright fortnight, also called Shukla Paksha, in the Hindu month of Magha. Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Puja in several states of India and it is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess of knowledge, art, music, wisdom and intellect.

Importance of the yellow colour in Basant Pannchami

We have often heard our elders suggest us to wear yellow outfits on Valentine’s Day. Why is that colour so important for the celebrations? Firstly, it is said to be Maa Saraswati’s favourite colour. There are several other reasons for yellow to be the preferred colour during Basant Panchami festivities.

The colour yellow symbolises joy, happiness, optimism, and prosperity. It is also connected to the vibrant and bright mustard fields, which reach their peak beauty in the spring season. Basant Panchami is often celebrated amidst the vibrant mustard fields, where the breathtaking sight of yellow flowers form the perfect background for the pooja.

Yellow is the colour of sunshine, warmth, and new beginnings, making it the perfect hue to welcome the arrival of spring. In addition to its association with knowledge and learning, yellow is also considered a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. On Basant Panchami, people decorate their homes and surroundings with yellow flowers, rangoli patterns, and decorative items along with wearing yellow clothes to invite positive energy and blessings into their lives. Yellow is inherently associated with joy, happiness, and optimism, evoking feelings of warmth and positivity.

Basant Panchami mahurat

While today, 14th February is Basant Panchami, some regions have begun festivities based on the start of Panchami Tithi on February 13th afternoon. According to Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi began at 2:41 PM on February 13 and will end at 12:09 PM on February 14. But for most people, the entire day of February 14 is considered auspicious.