Basant Utsav To Yaoshang: Different Forms Of Holi Celebration Across India

Known as a celebration of the victory of good over evil, Holi brings family and friends together as they play with colour and gorge on delicious food. And now, as restrictions have begun to ease, what better way to start travelling than by relishing our own country’s rich heritage. While the festivities occur throughout India, various regions across the country have their own distinct local traditions - a sight to behold. Here is a curated list of destinations where Holi is celebrated in the most unique ways, so go ahead and get inspired.

Phoolon Ki Holi in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is the place to be to get into the spirit of Holi. Aptly called 'Phoolon ki Holi', the celebration goes on for an entire week starting on Ekadashi at the Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan where only flowers are used to play Holi. Flowers are splashed across the temple with the aim to connect with Lord Krishna and bring him joy. This celebration is followed by Widows Holi.

Traditionally, widows are told to strictly wear white after their husband’s departure. However, on this day, the widows get together to play Holi and break the rules of the previous tradition. Continuing with the festivities, kids are dressed as Radha and Krishna and the people of Vrindavan and Mathura get onto the roads to colour the streets, temples, and ghats in rainbows. The famous Lathmar Holi is also celebrated where women playfully beat men with lathis (wooden sticks) in the towns of Barsana and Nandgaon of Uttar Pradesh.

Hola Mohalla in Punjab

In Punjab, Holi is celebrated to honour the bravery of a particular sect of Sikh warriors, ‘Nihang Sikhs’ and is known as Hola Mohalla or Hola in this region. The festival includes a profound display of martial arts, horse-riding, and reciting poetry. The participants perform daring feats, such as Gatka (mock encounters with real weapons), tent pegging, bareback horse-riding, standing erect on two speeding horses and various other feats of bravery. This is later followed by music, dance, and colour. The fair is held for three days and ends on the day of Hola with a long military-style procession.

Celebrated in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, Kumaoni Holi not only signifies the victory of good over evil but also the start of the sowing season for the farming community.

The festivities are more of a musical affair than of colours in this region. There are three forms of celebrations based on musical gatherings of Holiyars (the singers of Holi songs) that start from Basant Panchami and last for almost two months. The three types of Holi are: Baithaki Holi, Khadi Holi, Mahila Holi.

Basant Utsav in West Bengal

Rabindranath Tagore started the tradition of Basant Utsav at Shantiniketan to mark the beginning of the spring season. Now an integral part of the Bengali culture, the three-day-long folk festival is organised in the Purulia district of West Bengal. Festivities include folk songs and unique folk art exhibitions. Folk dance performances such as Chau, Darbari Jhumur, and Natua are treats for the viewers’ eyes. Owing to its own dignity, the festival lures visitors from all over the world.

Yaoshang in Manipur

Holi is celebrated as Yaoshang festival in Manipur and is the most important festival of the state. The celebration continues for 6 days starting from the full moon day in Phalguna with the burning of ‘yaoshang’ that is constructed with bamboo and straws followed by singing, dancing, and other traditional performances by the residents of Manipur.

The main highlight of the festival is Thabal Chongba dance or “Moonlight dance.” The participants perform the dance with songs to the rhythm of the Dholakar (drum) at night.

(with inputs from IANS)