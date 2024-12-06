5 Stunning Hairstyle Ideas For This Bridal Season

From timeless buns to cascading waves, the right hairstyle can enhance your outfit and reflect your personality. As we soak in the wedding season it is essential to keep learning and know what hairstyle goes best with your bridal outfit.

Check out the following expert inputs highlighted by Azeem Qamar, Hair Expert & Zonal Technical Manager, Floractive Profissional for breathtaking hairstyle ideas for the bridal season.

Romantic Soft Waves

Perfect for pre-wedding functions, soft waves exude understated elegance. Add a pearl-embedded headband for a touch of glamour.

<i>(Romantic Soft Waves. Image: Pexels)</i>

Classic Low Bun with Florals

A timeless option for traditional ceremonies, this sleek bun pairs beautifully with Gajra or fresh roses. Use Artisto’s Falcon High-Speed Hair Dryer for a smooth blowout before styling to ensure a neat finish.

Half-Up, Half-Down Curls

Ideal for cocktail parties or outdoor receptions, this look features loose curls paired with a half-up twist or braid. Enhance with crystal pins or floral combs for a dreamy vibe.

Braided Crown Bun

This intricate style combines braids and a bun, ideal for brides who want a balance of traditional and contemporary. It works well with lehengas or sarees and can be adorned with delicate gold pins.

Traditional Long Braid with Gajra