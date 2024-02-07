English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

A Step By Step Guide For Skin Prep Before Makeup

Prepping your skin before applying makeup is important. Here are tips to do that.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How to prep your skin
How to prep your skin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Achieving a flawless makeup look begins with a well-prepped canvas. Properly preparing your skin not only enhances the longevity of your makeup but also ensures a smoother application. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get your skin ready for a flawless makeup finish.

Cleanse thoroughly

Start by cleansing your face to remove any dirt, oil, or residual makeup. Choose a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to create a clean and fresh base. Cleansing helps to unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation is key to achieving smooth and even skin texture. Use a mild exfoliator to slough off dead skin cells, promoting a radiant complexion. However, be mindful not to over-exfoliate, as this can lead to irritation.

Hydrate with moisturiser

Apply a hydrating moisturiser to nourish your skin and create a smooth surface for makeup application. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type – whether it's oily, dry, or combination. Well-hydrated skin allows makeup to blend seamlessly.

Prime for perfection

Primer acts as a base for makeup, smoothing out fine lines and creating a velvety texture. Apply a small amount of primer, focusing on areas where you want your makeup to last longer, such as the T-zone. This step also helps fill in pores and provides an even canvas.

Sunscreen protection

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even if your makeup includes SPF. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. This step not only protects your skin but also prevents premature aging.

Lip care

Don't forget your lips. Exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush to remove any flakiness. Follow up with a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated.

Wait for absorption

After applying skincare products, allow them to fully absorb into your skin before moving on to makeup application. This ensures that each product works effectively and provides the best results.

Choose the right foundation

Select a foundation that matches your skin tone and type. Test the foundation on your jawline to ensure a seamless blend with your natural skin color. Consider the formula – whether it's liquid, powder, or cream – based on your skin's needs.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info7 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement