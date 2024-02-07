Advertisement

Achieving a flawless makeup look begins with a well-prepped canvas. Properly preparing your skin not only enhances the longevity of your makeup but also ensures a smoother application. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get your skin ready for a flawless makeup finish.

Cleanse thoroughly

Start by cleansing your face to remove any dirt, oil, or residual makeup. Choose a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to create a clean and fresh base. Cleansing helps to unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation is key to achieving smooth and even skin texture. Use a mild exfoliator to slough off dead skin cells, promoting a radiant complexion. However, be mindful not to over-exfoliate, as this can lead to irritation.

Hydrate with moisturiser

Apply a hydrating moisturiser to nourish your skin and create a smooth surface for makeup application. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type – whether it's oily, dry, or combination. Well-hydrated skin allows makeup to blend seamlessly.

Prime for perfection

Primer acts as a base for makeup, smoothing out fine lines and creating a velvety texture. Apply a small amount of primer, focusing on areas where you want your makeup to last longer, such as the T-zone. This step also helps fill in pores and provides an even canvas.

Sunscreen protection

Sunscreen is non-negotiable, even if your makeup includes SPF. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. This step not only protects your skin but also prevents premature aging.

Lip care

Don't forget your lips. Exfoliate your lips with a lip scrub or a soft toothbrush to remove any flakiness. Follow up with a lip balm to keep your lips hydrated.

Wait for absorption

After applying skincare products, allow them to fully absorb into your skin before moving on to makeup application. This ensures that each product works effectively and provides the best results.

Choose the right foundation

Select a foundation that matches your skin tone and type. Test the foundation on your jawline to ensure a seamless blend with your natural skin color. Consider the formula – whether it's liquid, powder, or cream – based on your skin's needs.