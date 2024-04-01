Achieve Soft Balletcore Makeup Look With These Tips And Tricks

Advertisement

Balletcore, inspired by the timeless elegance and grace of ballet, has emerged as a captivating trend in the world of beauty and fashion. This ethereal aesthetic draws inspiration from the world of classical ballet, combining soft, romantic elements with whimsy and sophistication. If you're looking to embrace the beauty of balletcore, here's how to achieve the perfect ballet-inspired beauty look.

Flawless skin

Start by creating a flawless complexion with a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser that evens out your skin tone while allowing your natural beauty to shine through. Use a creamy concealer to camouflage any imperfections and brighten the under-eye area for a fresh, youthful appearance.

Balletcore makeup | Image: Unsplash

Soft, rosy cheeks

Achieve a soft, rosy glow reminiscent of a ballet dancer's flushed cheeks with a delicate blush in a soft pink or peachy hue. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it outwards towards your temples for a natural-looking flush of colour.

Ethereal eyes

For eyes that sparkle with ethereal charm, opt for soft, luminous shades of eyeshadow in delicate pastel tones such as pale pink, lavender, or champagne. Sweep a light wash of color across the lids and add subtle shimmer to the inner corners to brighten and open up the eyes. Define the lash line with a thin line of black or brown eyeliner and finish with several coats of lengthening mascara for fluttery, doe-eyed lashes.

Petal-like lips

Complete your balletcore beauty look with petal-soft lips in a delicate shade of pink or nude. Opt for a moisturising lipstick or lip gloss with a satin or glossy finish that adds a touch of sheen and hydration to your lips. For a subtle hint of colour, dab a sheer lip balm or tinted lip oil onto your lips for a naturally flushed pout.

Radiant highlight

Enhance your natural luminosity with a radiant highlighter applied to the high points of your face, including the tops of your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose. Choose a highlighter with a soft, pearlescent finish that adds a luminous glow to your complexion without looking overly glittery or sparkly.

Balletcore makeup | Image: Unsplash

Hairstyle

Complete your balletcore beauty look with a hairstyle inspired by the classic elegance of ballet dancers. Opt for soft, romantic curls or a sleek bun adorned with delicate hair accessories such as pearl pins, satin ribbons, or floral accents. Finish with a light mist of hairspray to hold your hairstyle in place while maintaining its soft, touchable texture.

Subtle fragrance

Add the finishing touch to your balletcore beauty look with a subtle fragrance that captures the essence of grace and elegance. Choose a light, floral scent with notes of rose, jasmine, or lily of the valley that evokes the delicate beauty of a blooming bouquet.