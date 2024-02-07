Advertisement

One of the most overlooked parts of the body, when it comes to focused care rituals, are the feet. Shouldering most of the body's pressure, overlooking foot care can prove rather detrimental in the long run. More specifically, feet are rather transparent in letting the world know they are not being taken care of. Ashy feet, dirty toe nails and cracked heels get quite difficult to tuck away, especially with strappy sandal season approaching soon. Foot masks then, present themselves as an enticing solution. However, are they worth the hype?

What is a foot peeling mask?



A foot peeling mask, essentially is a 'sock' filled with all types of exfoliating goodness. Glycolic acid and lactic acid appear to be the popular picks when it comes to foot exfoliating rituals. These liquid soaked socks are to be worn on the feet, for a specified amount of time - usually clocking in between an hour or two - before you rinse off the gooey goodness.

Most foot peeling masks tend to provide immediate softness, due to the hydrating components in them. However, the real action begins a few days later as the dead skin quite literally sloughs away in chunks. While the experience can seem a little extreme visually, it is painless. Once the dead skin is done falling off, you are promised to be left with baby soft feet.

How to hold on to the softness?



While foot peeling masks can prove to be quite effective in cleaning the slate for all the times you neglected your precious paws, indulging in them too regularly, is not advisable. Foot masks are a good ritual to indulge in, once every three to four months. The soft feet which come as a result, need to be maintained with a solid hydration ritual.

Most recommended in this regard is a foot cream carrying exfoliating urea.