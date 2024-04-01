Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:43 IST
Beauty Hacks: Make-up Blunders And Solutions To Ace The Prefect Look
From wearing too much skincare or using the right shade of foundation and what brush to use, can get confusing for beginners.
Navigating the world of makeup habits can often feel like walking through a maze for tyros, with a plethora of products and techniques to master. Saikat Chakraborty, National Artist at M.A.C Cosmetics India, shares insights on common makeup blunders and offers expert advice to ensure a easy-to-follow makeup application.
Skincare
A common oversight is the excessive application of skincare products. "A balanced amount of serum or moisturizer is critical," Chakraborty emphasizes, warning against the pitfalls of over-application, which can cause base products to slip and not stay in place, particularly under the eyes where too much cream can lead to creasing.
Magic of primer
Undervaluing the importance of a primer is another mistake. Chakraborty clarifies, "A primer is essential for achieving that smooth, Instagram-ready skin." It acts as a barrier between your skin and makeup, smoothing out imperfections and minimising the appearance of pores for a flawless canvas.
Blush placement: A game changer
Misplaced blush can inadvertently age the face or distort its shape. "The strategic placement of blush is crucial," advises Chakraborty. He suggests applying blush higher on the cheeks to achieve a lifted, more youthful appearance and selecting a shade that complements your skin tone for a natural lift.
Balancing bold features
A dramatic eye or lip can elevate your look, but Chakraborty advises against pairing bold eyes with equally bold lips. He recommends choosing one feature to highlight for a balanced makeup look.
Concealer: Less is more
Blending concealer excessively is a common faux pas. Chakraborty suggests a targeted application and setting it with powder immediately for a lasting coverage without over-blending.
Foundation match: Keeping it real
Choosing a foundation lighter than your skin tone is a widespread error. "Opt for a warmer tone or your own colour for an even coverage," he suggests, using lighter shades strategically for highlighting without leaving a white cast.
Mascara mastery
When applying mascara, patience is key. "Apply multiple coats only once the previous coat has dried," he advises, for voluminous, fanned-out lashes.
Tool maintenance: A clean slate
Chakraborty also emphasised on the importance of regularly cleaning makeup brushes to prevent breakouts and skin infections, ensuring the longevity of your tools and the impeccable appearance of your makeup.
(With IANS Inputs)
Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:43 IST
