×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin For Long-lasting Makeup

You can create a flawless canvas that enhances the longevity of your makeup by using these skin prepping hacks.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Achieving a flawless makeup look starts with proper skin preparation. By taking the time to prep your skin before applying makeup, you can create a smooth, hydrated canvas that makes your glam look flawless by giving you a natural-looking finish. Let us look at some essential pre-makeup steps to include in your beauty routine for long-lasting makeup.

Cleansing

Begin by cleansing your skin to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities that may have accumulated throughout the day or overnight. Choose a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type, whether it's foaming, cream-based, or micellar water. Cleansing helps to unclog pores, prevent breakouts, and ensure that your makeup adheres evenly to the skin.

Cleansing your face| Image: Unsplash

Exfoliating

Exfoliation is key to achieving smooth, radiant skin by sloughing away dead skin cells and revealing a fresh, glowing complexion. Use a gentle exfoliator 2-3 times a week to buff away dullness and promote cell turnover. Focus on areas prone to dryness or rough texture, such as the T-zone, cheeks, and chin, but avoid over-exfoliating, which can lead to irritation and sensitivity.

Toning

After cleansing and exfoliating, tone your skin to balance its pH levels and remove any remaining traces of cleanser or impurities. Choose a hydrating and alcohol-free toner that suits your skin type, whether it's soothing and calming for sensitive skin or mattifying for oily or acne-prone skin. Toning helps to tighten pores, refine skin texture, and prepare the skin for optimal product absorption.

Hydrating

Hydration is essential for plump, supple skin that holds makeup beautifully throughout the day. Apply a lightweight moisturiser or hydrating serum to lock in moisture and create a smooth, hydrated base for makeup application. Choose a formula that suits your skin's needs, whether it's oil-free for oily or combination skin, or rich and nourishing for dry or mature skin.

Hydrate your skin with a serum | Image: Unsplash

Priming

Priming is a crucial step in prepping the skin for long-lasting makeup by creating a smooth, even surface and filling in fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. Apply a silicone-based or hydrating primer to targeted areas of concern, such as the T-zone, cheeks, and under eyes, to extend the wear of your makeup and improve its adherence to the skin. Primer also helps to prevent makeup from settling into creases and smudging or fading throughout the day.

Protecting

Finally, don't forget to protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sunscreen not only helps to prevent sunburn and premature ageing but also serves as an additional barrier against environmental aggressors that can compromise the longevity and appearance of your makeup.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Undertaker Surprises The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Undertaker surprises Rock

a few seconds ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

2 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee open

4 minutes ago
aditya l1 mission

Solar Eclipse Today

11 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Results

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse

Trump Staring at Sun

19 minutes ago
Bond yields fall

Bond yields

21 minutes ago
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Drought

28 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

30 minutes ago
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Tips For Skin Prepping

42 minutes ago
Education News

TS EAMCET form edit date

an hour ago
Family Star

Family Star Weekend BO

an hour ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

an hour ago
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead

3 Killed in Paris Blast

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

an hour ago
IPL 2024

Sachin's viral reaction

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World9 hours ago

  2. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo