Achieving a flawless makeup look starts with proper skin preparation. By taking the time to prep your skin before applying makeup, you can create a smooth, hydrated canvas that makes your glam look flawless by giving you a natural-looking finish. Let us look at some essential pre-makeup steps to include in your beauty routine for long-lasting makeup.

Cleansing

Begin by cleansing your skin to remove any dirt, oil, and impurities that may have accumulated throughout the day or overnight. Choose a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type, whether it's foaming, cream-based, or micellar water. Cleansing helps to unclog pores, prevent breakouts, and ensure that your makeup adheres evenly to the skin.

Exfoliating

Exfoliation is key to achieving smooth, radiant skin by sloughing away dead skin cells and revealing a fresh, glowing complexion. Use a gentle exfoliator 2-3 times a week to buff away dullness and promote cell turnover. Focus on areas prone to dryness or rough texture, such as the T-zone, cheeks, and chin, but avoid over-exfoliating, which can lead to irritation and sensitivity.

Toning

After cleansing and exfoliating, tone your skin to balance its pH levels and remove any remaining traces of cleanser or impurities. Choose a hydrating and alcohol-free toner that suits your skin type, whether it's soothing and calming for sensitive skin or mattifying for oily or acne-prone skin. Toning helps to tighten pores, refine skin texture, and prepare the skin for optimal product absorption.

Hydrating

Hydration is essential for plump, supple skin that holds makeup beautifully throughout the day. Apply a lightweight moisturiser or hydrating serum to lock in moisture and create a smooth, hydrated base for makeup application. Choose a formula that suits your skin's needs, whether it's oil-free for oily or combination skin, or rich and nourishing for dry or mature skin.

Priming

Priming is a crucial step in prepping the skin for long-lasting makeup by creating a smooth, even surface and filling in fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. Apply a silicone-based or hydrating primer to targeted areas of concern, such as the T-zone, cheeks, and under eyes, to extend the wear of your makeup and improve its adherence to the skin. Primer also helps to prevent makeup from settling into creases and smudging or fading throughout the day.

Protecting

Finally, don't forget to protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Sunscreen not only helps to prevent sunburn and premature ageing but also serves as an additional barrier against environmental aggressors that can compromise the longevity and appearance of your makeup.