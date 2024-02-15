Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 01:04 IST

Beauty Trend Alert! Satin Hair Wraps, Scrunchies, Pillowcases Are Your Hair's New Besties

Recent beauty trends strongly imply how much of one's hair woes can be banished by whole heartedly incorporating satin products in your hair care routine.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Satin
Satin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
There are a lot of reasons to jump on to the bandwagon of wrapping yourself and everything around you in silk - the aesthetic value being the first thing on the list. However, if that is not enough to motivate you, knowing that you will be doing your hair a major favour by going down the silken route, may just tip you over the edge. Here's taking a look at all the benefits satin wrapped paraphernalia promise to provide your hair with.

Say goodbye to frizz and breakage


Cotton may be the most breathable fabric but your hair will beg to disagree. A severe case of bedhead happens to be the after effect of a great nights sleep - albeit one against linen cases which is simply a recipe for maximum friction. This automatically not just impacts the texture and quality of your hair, but also over time makes it more susceptible to frizz. This also throws open the door to breakage.

Opting for a satin head wrap will not only keep your hair neatly tucked up in a lose embrace, but also make for a cute little night time routine. If you're not one for all that elaborate jazz, simply opt for satin pillowcases which will significantly reduce frizz and breakage. Additionally, for the day, a satin scrunchie will show your strands some love as them up.

Preserve your hair's moisture and shine


For everything that satin prevents, there is also much that it instills in your hair overtime. The first thing about satin is that it will not pull out as much moisture from your hair during your slumber, as does cotton.

Cotton can absorb up to 27 times its weight in water - not a good recipe for your hair. With frizz out of the door and your moisture retained, your hair will possess and enviable shine, and natural at that. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

