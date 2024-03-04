Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Beauty Trends That Ruled The Runways This Fashion Week Season

Let’s delve into a few beauty trends that dominated the fashion weeks this year.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Lakme Fashion Week
Raw Mango's 'Children Of The Night' collection diverged from traditional fashion show norms. | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
The beauty industry is ever-evolving with new makeup trends coming up every day. With the advent of digital era, this has only grown. From bold expressions of individuality to timeless classics with a modern twist, this year’s fashion weeks showcased an exciting array of looks that catered to diverse styles. Let’s delve into a few beauty trends that dominated the fashion weeks this year. 

Soft glam makeup 

Also known as coquette makeup, this look is much more than just a fashion statement. This makeup look is now being perceived as a way to show off your femininity and confidence. In this makeup look, the face looks soft and glowy, and natural at the same time. The best part is that you don’t have to keep any harsh contour lines or even bold lip colors. The aim is to create soft glam instead of a flashy makeup look. With the right products and a light hand application technique, this subtle makeup look can be achieved at home.

Doll nails 

Backstage at Marc Jacobs’ fall/winter 24 show, nail artist Jin Soon took to social media and shared a close-up look at the “doll-like” manicures that graced the runways. The post features the models’ nails cut into short and rounded shapes. 

Bushy eyebrows 

Say goodbye to ultra-defined, overly sculpted brows as 2024 embraces a more expressive, natural look. Fashion weeks, this year, witnessed bushy and textured brows, emphasizing individuality and embracing the uniqueness of each face. Put down the tweezers and opt for a softer, fuller brow that frames your face effortlessly.

Strawberry makeup 

This look was made popular by Hailey Bieber and is still ruling the runways. The look features a fresh and sun-kissed skin with bambi-like lashes. This is topped by berry-pink blush. This trend is similar to the tomato girl summer aesthetic but a little sweeter.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

