Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes To Enhance Your Features

The key to achieving a flattering blush look lies in understanding your face shape and applying blush accordingly. Here are some tips for different face shapes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Blush is a versatile makeup product that can add warmth, dimension, and a healthy glow to your complexion. The flushed cheeks look, with warm blush has been trending and it doesn't seem likely that the craze will die down anytime soon. However, the key to achieving a flattering blush look lies in understanding your face shape and applying blush accordingly. Here are some tips for applying blush on different face shapes to enhance your features and achieve a natural, balanced look.

Blush application | Image; Pexels

Round face

  • Focus on creating definition and contouring the cheeks to elongate the face.
  • Apply blush slightly below the cheekbones and blend upwards towards the temples.
  • Avoid applying blush too close to the centre of the cheeks, as this can accentuate the roundness of the face.
  • Use a matte blush formula for a more sculpted look.

Square face

  • Soften the angles of the face and add warmth to the complexion.
  • Apply blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples in a circular motion.
  • Avoid harsh lines and overly defined contours, as this can exaggerate the squareness of the face.
  • Opt for a soft, natural blush shade to complement the angular features.
Blush application | Image: Pexels

Oval face

  • An oval face shape is considered the most versatile and balanced, allowing for various blush application techniques.
  • Apply blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples for a youthful, lifted effect.
  • Experiment with different blush placement and intensities to enhance your natural bone structure.
  • Choose blush shades that complement your skin tone and overall makeup look.

Heart-shaped face

  • Soften the appearance of a prominent forehead and narrow chin.
  • Apply blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards towards the temples to add warmth and dimension to the face.
  • Avoid applying blush too close to the temples or jawline, as this can draw attention to these areas.
  • Consider using a slightly darker blush shade to contour the jawline and minimise the appearance of a pointed chin.
Blush application | Image: Pexels

Long or rectangular face

  • Add width and fullness to the cheeks to balance the length of the face.
  • Apply blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend towards the hairline to create the illusion of roundness.
  • Avoid applying blush too low on the cheeks or too close to the nose, as this can elongate the face further.
  • Opt for a soft, rosy blush shade to add a natural flush to the cheeks.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

