Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Boney Kapoor Undergoes Hair Transplant: 5 Things To Know About The Procedure

Hair transplants have been a common procedure for many years, but there is still some fear associated with the process. Know all about it.

Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor | Image:Instagram
Boney Kapoor recently announced on social media that he underwent a hair transplant. Boney Kapoor, a Bollywood film producer, shared the information in a video that has since been deleted. Boney Kapoor even opened a new hair transplant clinic for the doctors who carried out the procedure on him. Hair transplants have been a common procedure for many years, but there is still some fear associated with the process. Therefore, if you are willing to go through the process, here are five things that you must know before getting a hair transplant done.

Consult your dermatologist

There are two types of hair transplants: follicular hair transplantation (FUT) and follicular unit extraction. One must consult a good dermatologist to determine which procedure is best for them based on their needs. A dermatologist can also assist with setting realistic goals and determining the best path to success.

Set realistic goals

Having a hair transplant procedure may not guarantee immediate success. Yes, you heard that correctly! According to many leading medical portals, it is critical to maintain an extremely realistic perspective from the start. Sometimes a single process is insufficient, and multiple procedures are required to achieve the desired result.

Know the cost

Understanding the cost of the procedure is an important part of the planning process. The cost of a hair transplant varies by clinic, but the number of procedures required can also play a role. Before having your first procedure, talk to your dermatologist about all of the costs involved.

Know long-term results

Hair transplant results are usually long-lasting, but as previously stated, the success of the procedure can vary depending on several factors such as age, health issues, and, most importantly, your previous hair-loss pattern.

Stop smoking or consuming alcohol

If you want to get a hair transplant, you should stop drinking and smoking. According to reports from various reputable health websites on the internet, alcohol and cigarettes can interfere with the anesthetic medications used during surgery and may increase bleeding and bruising. Nicotine in cigarettes constricts blood vessels in the body and disrupts the regulated blood flow to the scalp, which can be harmful in this process.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

