Summer weddings evoke images of sun-kissed ceremonies and radiant brides. However, it can also turn into a sweaty mess in the hot and humid summer of India, especially if it is an outdoor wedding. To ensure your bridal makeup withstands the heat and leaves you looking flawless throughout your special day, consider these essential tips.

Opt for lightweight formulas

Choose lightweight, long-lasting makeup products to withstand the summer heat without feeling heavy on your skin. Look for oil-free foundations, water-based primers, and setting sprays to keep your makeup in place all day.

Bridal makeup tips for summer | Image: Unsplash

Prime your skin

Start with a mattifying primer to control shine and minimize the appearance of pores. This will create a smooth canvas for your makeup application and help your foundation last longer in the summer heat.

Choose a sweat-proof foundation

Select a sweat-proof and waterproof foundation formula to prevent your makeup from melting or sliding off in the heat. Consider using a lightweight, buildable foundation with a matte finish for a natural yet flawless look.

Embrace the glow

Use luminising products such as highlighters and illuminating primers to achieve a radiant, dewy glow. Focus on highlighting your cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid's bow for a fresh and luminous complexion.

Set with translucent powder

After applying your foundation and concealer, set your makeup with a translucent powder to control shine and lock in your base. Use a light hand to avoid a cakey finish and focus on areas prone to oiliness, such as the t-zone.

Bridal makeup tips for summer | Image: Unsplash

Waterproof everything

Opt for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows to prevent smudging or smearing, especially if you anticipate tears of joy or outdoor activities. Waterproof formulas will ensure your eye makeup stays intact throughout the day and into the night.

Don't forget sun protection

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher as the final step in your skincare routine to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Look for lightweight, non-greasy formulas that won't interfere with your makeup.

Blotting papers are your friend

Keep blotting papers on hand to absorb excess oil and sweat throughout the day without disturbing your makeup. Lightly press the blotting paper onto oily areas to mattify your complexion and maintain a fresh appearance.