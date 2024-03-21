Advertisement

Skincare is seen as something fancy and expensive, but it really doesn’t have to be. Achieving healthy and radiant skin will not necessarily break the bank if you know just how to take care of your skin. In fact, some of the most effective skincare hacks cost no money at all and can easily be added to your daily routine. From DIY treatments to lifestyle adjustments, these are some simple and free ways to your skin without spending a dime.

Stay hydrated

One of the easiest and most effective ways to improve your skin's appearance is by staying hydrated. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins, keep your skin moisturised, and promote a healthy glow from within. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and consume hydrating foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, and oranges.

Have water-rich food for hydration | Image: Unsplash

Get plenty of sleep

Quality sleep is essential for skin health, as it allows your body to repair and regenerate skin cells while you rest. Lack of sleep can lead to dullness, dark circles, and premature ageing. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, and establish a relaxing bedtime routine to help you unwind and prepare for restful sleep.

Stress-management

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your skin, leading to breakouts, inflammation, and accelerated ageing. Practice stress-relieving activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or spend time in nature into your daily routine to promote skin health.

Stress-management is important | Image: Unsplash

Eat a balanced diet

A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains provides your skin with essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that promote skin health and repair. Incorporate foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds, which help maintain the skin's natural barrier and reduce inflammation.

The art of cleansing

Proper cleansing is essential for maintaining clear and healthy skin, but you don't need expensive cleansers to get the job done. Use gentle, non-comedogenic cleansers that are free of harsh chemicals and fragrances to remove dirt, oil, and impurities from your skin. Avoid over-cleansing or using hot water, as this can strip your skin of its natural oils and cause irritation.

Cleansing is important | Image: Unsplash

Gentle exfoliation

Exfoliating your skin regularly helps remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and promote cell turnover for a smoother, brighter complexion. You can create your own gentle exfoliants using natural ingredients such as sugar, oatmeal, or coffee grounds mixed with honey or yoghurt. Gently massage the exfoliant onto damp skin in circular motions, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.