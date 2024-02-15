English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Build A Sustainable Beauty Routine With These Hacks And Tips

To build a more eco-friendly beauty regimen, it is crucial that you understand the concept of sustainability in the beauty industry.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Build A Sustainable Beauty Routine With These Hacks And Tips
Build A Sustainable Beauty Routine With These Hacks And Tips | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Adopting a sustainable beauty and skincare routine is a powerful step in today’s time when environmental consciousness is paramount. However, before diving into the specifics, it is crucial that you understand the concept of sustainability in the beauty industry. To help you build a more eco-friendly beauty regimen, here are a few habits that you can choose.

File photo of beauty products | Image: Unsplash 

Mindful product selection

Choose beauty and skincare products wisely. Make sure the products that you pick have an eco-friendly packaging, cruelty-free formulations, and organic ingredients. Go for brands that promote sustainability. 

DIY and upcycling

Incorporate do-it-yourself beauty recipes in your routine. This will mean using natural ingredients which will benefit your skin and will be a great sustainability practice. Also, in an extra effort, you can repurpose and upcycle containers.

Minimalist approach 

Start by decluttering your routine. Focus on essential products and eliminate all the unnecessary items that come with extra packaging. This will also simplify your daily rituals. 

Sustainable beauty products | Image: Unsplash 

Accurate disposal 

Dispose all the beauty product containers responsibly by recycling them. Ensure that you follow local recycling guidelines and explore innovative solutions for materials that are hard to recycle. 

Use eco-friendly tools 

Start by making small changes. For instance, swap your cotton wipes with washable and reusable pads, instead of using plastic razors, use stainless-steel ones. Also, buy brushes which are not made of animal hair. You can also use home recipes and make your own beauty products. 

Use multi-purpose products 

The lesser the products you use, the more you are inching towards sustainability. For instance, invest in an eyebrow pencil which can double as an eyeliner or maybe use a combination of foaming cleanser and makeup remover to avoid using cotton swabs.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

