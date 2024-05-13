Advertisement

The grime that nestles itself on the pores of our face have a tendency to be stubborn and accumulate over time. No matter how hard you wash your face - firstly, not advisable for the reverse impact it can have on your skin - more often than not, the dirt needs an additional factor, pulling it out of the crevices. This is where the essential step of exfoliation comes in.

Advertisement

Physical exfoliation: suits all



Physical exfoliants, even if they come in packaged products, essentially use granular texture - contributed by miniscule chunks of 'natural' ingredients - to slough away the settled grime and dead skin cells. Physical exfoliation also entails washcloths specially designed for the face or even beauty tools, which serve the same purpose and can be used with standard cleansers and not necessarily exfoliants.

Advertisement

For those with sensitive skin who are absolute beginners when it comes to skincare, opting for physical exfoliation, twice a week, is a good starting point to ease the skin into the routine.

Advertisement

Chemical exfoliation: do your homework



The primary difference between physical exfoliation and chemical exfoliation is the presence of actives in the former. For the unversed, actives refer to skin-suited acids, AHAs and BHAs, which chemically work on the skin to give it a refresh. The first rule of thumb to remember when it comes to chemical exfoliation is that one needs to ease their skin into accommodating the impact of the chosen active.

Advertisement

While most formulas available in the market already present diluted and milder concentrations of the acids, it is still advisable to do your homework to see which active is a popular pick for your skin concern. Skin sensitivity also varies person to person, and thus a consultation with a dermatologist is highly recommended when it comes to chemical exfoliation - currently taking the feeds of skincare junkies, by storm.